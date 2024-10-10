High School

Hurricane Milton inflicts damage to Lemon Bay High School (Florida) football stadium's scoreboard

Photos have emerged of Lemon Bay High School’s (Florida) football stadium being damaged from Hurricane Milton

There was numerous counties throughout the state of Florida that suffered damage from Hurricane Milton and Charlotte County was one that took a big hit from the Category 3 storm. 

Photos have emerged from schools that incurred damages inflicted from the hurricane and Lemon Bay High School out of Charlotte County was one that saw minor cosmetic damage.

According to Sun Preps' Patrick Obley via X, the football stadium scoreboard for the Manta Rays' was damaged from Hurricane Milton, which made landfall just by Siesta Key in Sarasota County. Obley himself found all of the pieces to the scoreboard itself and pieced it back together on Thursday afternoon.

Lemon Bay is currently 1-4 on the season and is coming off a 32-26 loss to Island Coast. The Manta Rays' next two opponents are Estero and Lee County, with the former being a game that will most certainly be rescheduled to a later date due to Hurricane Milton.

