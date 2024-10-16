Hurricane Milton inflicted damage to Babcock High School (Florida) football stadium's scoreboard
Another high school out of Charlotte County has sustained damages from Hurricane Milton.
There was numerous counties throughout the state of Florida that suffered damage from Hurricane Milton and Charlotte was one that took a big hit from the Category 3 storm, that at one point was a Category 5.
According to Sun Preps' Patrick Obley via X, the football stadium scoreboard for the Trailblazers' was damaged from Hurricane Milton, which made landfall just by Siesta Key in Sarasota County. Babcock is the second known high school along the South Suncoast to have suffered stadium damage from Milton.
The Trailblazers are in their first year as a varsity football program and are currently 2-6 on the season. Babcock defeated The Classical Academy of Sarasota 42-0 on Tuesday night.
Hurricane Milton inflicts damage to Lemon Bay High School (Florida) football stadium's scoreboard
Hurricane Milton shuffles Florida high school football Week 8 slate
Hurricane Milton's wrath already being felt by Florida high school football teams
Hurricane Milton threatens Florida's Week 8 high school football slate
Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @sblivefl