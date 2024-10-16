High School

Hurricane Milton inflicted damage to Babcock High School (Florida) football stadium's scoreboard

Babcock High School is the second known high school along the South Suncoast to have suffered stadium damage from Hurricane Milton

Another high school out of Charlotte County has sustained damages from Hurricane Milton.

There was numerous counties throughout the state of Florida that suffered damage from Hurricane Milton and Charlotte was one that took a big hit from the Category 3 storm, that at one point was a Category 5. 

According to Sun Preps' Patrick Obley via X, the football stadium scoreboard for the Trailblazers' was damaged from Hurricane Milton, which made landfall just by Siesta Key in Sarasota County. Babcock is the second known high school along the South Suncoast to have suffered stadium damage from Milton.

The Trailblazers are in their first year as a varsity football program and are currently 2-6 on the season. Babcock defeated The Classical Academy of Sarasota 42-0 on Tuesday night.

