Vote: Florida High School Girls Basketball Top Performers in regional quarterfinals (2/14/2015)
We have looked at players across the state of Florida and nominated 10 athletes for games played from February 13.
We ask you to vote for the Florida Boys Basketball Top Performer of the Regional Quarterfinals. Voting will close on Tuesday, February 18, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com.
Here are the nominees:
Kathleen Crawley, Bishop Kenny (Sophomore)
Crawley finished with 18 points, five rebounds, and four assists in a 58-18 opening round win over Paxon.
Kendall Kane, Beachside (St. John's) (Senior)
Kane finished with 15 points and six rebounds in a 56-43 win over Orange Park.
Caroline Ward, Bishop Verot (Sophomore)
Ward finished with 32 points, five rebounds, and six steals in a 67-49 opening round win over Coral Springs Charter.
Izellah Kendrick, Bloomingdale (Senior)
Kendrick finished with 14 points and 9 rebounds in a 66-23 opening round win over Bloomingdale.
Brionie Leahmon, Trinity Catholic (Senior)
Leahmon finished with 22 points, four rebounds, and five assists in a 55-38 win over Bishop Snyder.
Madeline Mignery, Cardinal Mooney (Sophomore)
Mignery finished with a game-high 18 points in a 67-48 opening-round win over Cocoa.
Eryn Griffin, Lake Highland Prep (Junior)
Griffin finished with 17 points and five rebounds in a 48-45 opening-round win over Lakewood.
Abby Knauff, Bolles (Jacksonville) (Senior)
The University of North Florida signee finished with a game-high 14 points in a 62-18 opening-round win over Episcopal School of Jacksonville.
Annalise de Beer, Seven Rivers Christian (Junior)
de Beer finished with a double-double (16 points and 16 rebounds) in a 41-37 opening-round win over St. John's Country Day.
Nacoya Blocton, Ridgeview (Senior)
Blocton finished with a double-double (20 points and 11 rebounds) in a 58-48 opening-round win over Choctawhatchee.