Vote: North Suncoast Florida high school baseball Player of the Week (3/2/2025)
Florida high school baseball is back and so begins our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams showcased what they’ve got in the opening week of the regular season.
As such, we have 10 athletes nominated this week for the SBLive’s North Suncoast Baseball Player of the Week award from Feb. 24-March 1, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, March 9. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Everett Burgess, Sr., Cypress Creek
The first baseman played a key role offensively in two wins for the Coyotes, going 3 for 4 with a double and a run scored on Tuesday against River Ridge, then 1 for 3 with two runs scored on Thursday versus Nature Coast.
Noah Lemar, Jr., Seven Rivers Christian
The junior struck out 17 batters in 6.1 innings on Friday against Gulf, giving up two runs (one earned) on three runs and four walks.
Cole Palmeri, Jr., Citrus
The shortstop led the offensive onslaught for the Hurricanes in Friday’s 13-3 in over Lecanto, going 3 for 3 with two doubles and a walk, driving in three runs and scoring three times.
Andrew Ward, Sr., Springstead
The senior had a big night at the plate to help the Eagles blow out Central 12-2 on Friday, going 3 for 4 with a triple and totaling four RBI.
Jackson Hoyt, Sr., Nature Coast
The left-handed University of Florida signee was dominant on the mound in Tuesday’s win over Weeki Wachee, giving up one hit and nothing else while striking out 14 over seven innings, and also had a hit, a run and an RBI.
Jacob Lugo, Jr., Central
The junior had a big night in Wednesday’s 23-0 victory over Fivay, going 2 for 3 with a double, three runs scored and five RBI, and also threw two innings giving up just one hit and four strikeouts.
Nick Schwartz, Jr., Land O’ Lakes
The junior got the win on the mound on Wednesday against King, throwing five innings giving up an unearned run on one hit and three walks, striking out 10.
Hagen Conner, Jr., River Ridge
The junior played a major role in Thursday’s victory over Springstead, going 2 for 3 with a run and three RBI, and also threw four shutout innings to earn the win.
Caden Gillespie, So., Hudson
The underclassman tossed a four-inning perfect game in the Cobras’ 16-0 victory over Fivay on Thursday, striking out eight of the 12 batters he faced, and he also doubled and scored a run.
Boomer Newton, Jr., Pasco
In Friday’s 9-1 win over Zephyrhills the junior went 4 of 5 from the plate, hitting two doubles and driving in two runs, and earned a save throwing 1.1 innings with a walk and two strikeouts.
