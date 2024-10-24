Vote: Who is best North Suncoast Florida senior football player so far in 2024?
With just a few weeks left in the 2024 high school football regular season in Florida, there are plenty of players along the North Suncoast having standout years. This list features some of the top senior football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in the North Suncoast of Florida. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing senior high school football player in Florida’s North Suncoast.
Voting closes on November 16th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
Jackson Hoyt, QB, Nature Coast
Across the Sharks’ first eight games, Hoyt has been an offensive force both through the air, completing 64 of 110 passes for 1,231 yards with 11 touchdowns against seven interceptions, and on the ground rushing for 489 yards and three touchdowns.
Keaundre Gavin, LB, Hernando
Through eight games so far this season, Gavin has paced the Leopards’ defensively with 80 tackles, including 19 for a loss, to go along with 12 sacks.
Alex Wilson, WR/DB, Weeki Wachee
A two-way threat for the Hornets, in eight games he has 21 catches for 464 yards and seven touchdowns. Defensively he has three interceptions including one returned for a score, along with six pass breakups.
TJ Morrow, RB, Land O’ Lakes
So far in seven games for the Gators, he has rushed for 936 yards and 13 touchdowns.
Nathan McNeil, RB, Wiregrass Ranch
He has been a dual offensive threat for the Bulls. In seven games he has rushed for 392 yards and eight touchdowns, and he also has 13 catches and 340 yards and four touchdowns. On the season he has 825 all-purpose yards.
Xzavier Jackson, QB, Zephyrhills
Through seven games he has dominated through the air for the Bulldogs. He has completed 71 of 136 passes for 1,237 yards with 16 touchdowns and only three interceptions. He has also run for three touchdowns.
Jaydn Wood, QB/DB, Gulf
In seven games for the Buccaneers, he has completed 67 of 119 passes for 1,134 yards, tossing 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has additionally rushed for 270 yards and three touchdowns. Defensively he has also returned an interception for a touchdown.
Antonio Muniz, RB, Gulf
Across the first seven games for the Bucs, he has rushed for 811 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Lincoln McManus, QB, Fivay
Leading the Falcons on offense over the first seven games, he has completed 67 of 109 passes for 1,291 yards and 13 touchdowns with only three interceptions.
Sean Brown, RB, Fivay
He has been a major cog in the Falcons’ offense, rushing for 926 yards and seven touchdowns in seven games.
