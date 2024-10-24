Vote: Who has been the best junior football player in North Suncoast Florida so far in 2024?
With just a few weeks left in the 2024 high school football regular season in Florida, there are plenty of players along the North Suncoast having standout years. This list features some of the top junior football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in the North Suncoast of Florida. Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing senior high school football player in Florida’s North Suncoast.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes on November 16th, 11:59pm
Here are the nominees:
JT Tipton, QB, Lecanto
Guiding the high-powered Panthers’ aerial attack, through eight games he has completed 110 of 158 passes for 1,685 yards with 23 touchdowns and just two interceptions.
Michael Saltsman, QB, Hernando
Showing his versatility under center, through eight games under center he has completed 53 of 93 passes for 836 yards with six touchdowns against three interceptions. He has also been a force running the ball with 425 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
Richard Hanshaw, QB, Weeki Wachee
Over the first eight games he has made the Hornets formidable through the air, completing 66 of 143 passes for 1,050 yards with 14 touchdowns against five interceptions. He also run for 302 yards and three touchdowns.
Xavier Clemente, WR, Land O’ Lakes
Through seven games he has been a major weapon for the Gators, with 32 catches for 544 yards and seven touchdowns.
Connor Purcell, LB, Land O’ Lakes
Over seven games for the Gators, he has piled up 61 tackles, including 10 for a loss, along with five sacks, one interception, three fumble recoveries and four forced fumbles.
Dillon Rose-Bailey, QB, Wiregrass Ranch
Guiding the Bulls on offense across the first seven games, he has completed 54 of 87 passes for 955 yards to go with 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.
Cayden Thomas, QB, Mitchell
Across seven games for the Mustangs, he has connected on 83 of 147 passes for 1,547 yards with 14 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has rushed for 265 yards and three touchdowns.
Corey Simms, RB, Mitchell
Over seven games this season, he has rushed for 889 yards and 16 touchdowns, while also recording 10 catches for 127 yards with two touchdowns.
Bryce Backus, WR/FS, Mitchell
Making an impact in all three phases, in seven games he has 21 catches for 460 yards with five touchdowns. He additionally has 142 kickoff return yards, and on defense he has two interceptions, seven pass breakups and one forced fumble.
RJ Peabody, WR/CB, Mitchell
In seven games he has 25 receptions for 562 yards with four touchdowns, to go along with 235 kickoff return yards and 801 all-purpose yards total. On defense, he has six pass breakups, two fumble recoveries and one forced fumble.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App