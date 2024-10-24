Vote: Who is the best North Suncoast Florida sophomore football player so far in 2024?
With just a few weeks left in the 2024 high school football regular season in Florida, there are plenty of players along the North Suncoast having standout years. This list features some of the top sophomore football players we’ve seen or have been on the rise in the North Suncoast of Florida.
Take a look at our list and vote for who you feel has been the top performing senior high school football player in Florida’s North Suncoast.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 16.
Kamoni Dotson, WR, Hernando
Over eight games for the Leopards, he has 26 catches for 465 yards with five touchdowns. He also has 185 kickoff return yards with one returned for a touchdown and 758 all-purpose yards.
Isaiah Williams, CB, Hernando
Through eight games on defense he has recorded three interceptions, one fumble recovery and 15 pass breakups.
James Nielson, DE, Weeki Wachee
A key piece for the Hornets on defense, through eight games he has 15 tackles for a loss and eight sacks.
Jacorry Graham, WR/S, Central
Over nine games for the Bears, he has 17 catches for 210 yards with a touchdown. On defense he has 49 tackles, two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown, and three pass breakups.
Chance Houston, QB, Lanes O’ Lakes
Operating the Gators on offense, through seven game he has completed 87 of 153 passes for 1,175 yards with 11 touchdowns against seven interceptions. He has two rushing touchdowns.
Josh Perez, CB, Land O’ Lakes
Through seven games for the Gators, he has three interceptions, four pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Zacary Carroll, LB, Zephyrhills
Over seven games for the Bulldogs, he has recorded 61 tackles, including eight for a loss, plus two sacks, an interception, two pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Antony Doston, RB, Hudson
A key part of the Cobras on offense, through seven games he has rushed for 448 yards and three touchdowns, while catching 11 passes for 105 yards and one touchdown.
Antwon Brown, WR/S, Fivay
Impacting both sides of the ball, through seven games he has 29 catches for 638 yards with seven touchdowns. On defense he has three interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, long with two forced fumbles.
Nathan Merriman, RB, Sunlake
Contributing on offense and special teams, over seven games he has rushed for 508 yards and 10 touchdowns, to go with 10 catches for 167 yards and one receiving touchdown. He also has 99 kickoff return yards, 65 punt return yards, one punt returned for a touchdown and 839 all-purpose yards.
