Vote: Who has been the North Suncoast high school basketball MVP so far in 2024-25?

With the 2024-25 regular season in Florida high school basketball reaching Christmas break, which players have put themselves in the conversation for the MVP of the North Suncoast? Here is a list of the best players from the area who have guided their teams to success with their performance this winter.
There are plenty of worthy names on this list, so be sure to vote in our poll for who has been the MVP so far for this 2024-25 Florida North Suncoast high school basketball season.
Here are the nominees. Voting ends Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m.
Christopher Murray, Sr., Sunlake
The guard led the Seahawks to an 8-2 mark, averaging 23.3 points, 6.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.2 steals. He’s also shooting 47% from beyond the arc, having knocked down 18 3-point attempts.
Ethan Hicks, Sr., Wesley Chapel
The Wildcats have gotten off to a 7-2 start, with the senior point guard averaging 22.0 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.3 steals.
Sian Morris, Sr., Wesley Chapel
The senior guard has teamed with Hicks to form a superstar backcourt, averaging 19.9 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 3.0 steals.
Jacob Yeager, Sr., River Ridge
Though the Knights have gotten off to a 5-6 start, the senior point guard has been a bright spot averaging 21.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.3 steals. He has also converted 21 3-point attempts.
Braydon Prospero, Jr., Central
With the Bears starting 6-5, the forward paces the team averaging 18.1 points to go along with 3.9 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.4 steals.
Landon Hensley, Sr., Citrus
Despite the Hurricanes starting 1.8, the senior guard has had a strong season averaging 17.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, 3.2 steals and 1.3 blocks. He has also connected on 21 3-pointers.
Sansao Wika, Jr., Zephyrhills Christian
The Warriors began the season at 7-1, paced by the junior forward averaging 16.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.0 steals and 2.1 blocks.
K.J. Smith, Sr., Wiregrass Ranch
The senior guard has led the Bulls to a 7-2 mark, averaging 20.1 points, 5.9 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.4 steals. He has knocked down 28 3-point attempts.
Jadyn Wood, Sr., Gulf
As the Buccaneers have started off 9-3, the senior small forward is averaging 13.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals.
Eli Wilson, Jr., Mitchell
The junior guard is averaging 15.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.1 steals while knocking down 16 3-point attempts for the 3-4 Mustangs.
