Vote: Who is Central Florida High School Baseball Player of the Week? – April 13, 2026

Central Florida high school baseball players were a big hit during the final week of the 2026 regular season. Now, the district tournaments await.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 18 athletes for Central Florida Baseball Player of the Week for games played April 6-11, 2026.

Congratulations to the winner for games played March 23-28, 2026: Melbourne INF Johnny Hemel.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., April 19, PT. The winner will be announced next week. Here are this week’s nominees:

Adam Glatthorn, P, Foundation Academy

Super sophomore struck out seven and allowed only three hits in four innings to help the Lions beat DME Academy, 4-2.

Kevin Barnard, UTIL, Legacy Charter

Senior went 3-for-5 with a double, triple, three runs scored and four RBI to guide the Eagles check past Central Florida Christian Academy, 18-1.

Alec “AJ” Nolan, RHP, Oviedo

Junior struck out four and gave up just four hits in 6 1/3 innings to pick up the win and power the Lions past Seminole, 5-1.

Yadiel Ruiz Espada, SS, Lyman

Junior went 3-for-3 with two doubles, four runs scored and one RBI to lead the Greyhounds past Leesburg, 11-0.

Keegan St. Amant, UTIL/RHP, Umatilla

Star senior fanned 10 batters and allowed just three hits in six innings to pick up the win and power the Bulldogs past Tavares, 4-1.

Jason Thornton, P, Lake Buena Vista

Junior struck out nine and allowed only one hit in 4 1/3 innings to propel the Vipers past Kissimmee Liberty, 11-1.

Jon Waldrop, UTIL, Circle Christian

Super sophomore went 3-for-4 with two doubles and four RBI in a 6-4 victory against Wekiva.

Jez Hamrick, 3B/RHP, Apopka

Senior struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings of work to pick up the win and lead the Blue Darters past Olympia, 6-2.

Maddux Bultema, P/OF, Lake Minneola

Stellar senior pitched a complete-game, four-hitter and smacked a double and drove in two runs to guide the Hawks past Flagler Palm Coast, 5-1.

Carter Davis, P, DeLand

Struck out seven in 4 2/3 innings to pick up the win and power the Bulldogs past New Smyrna Beach, 8-3.

Alec Ochipinti, LHP/1B/OF, Lake Highland Prep

Talented junior fanned a whopping 15 batters in a hurling a two-hit complete-game shutout in a 1-0 victory against The Master’s Academy (Oviedo).

Eli Field, INF/OF, Mount Dora Christian

Senior went 4-for-4 with two doubles, home run, and two RBI to power the Bulldogs past Trenton, 11-5.

Braeden Barnes, OF/LHP, Eustis

Senior struck out an impressive 14 batters through six innings to pick up the win and guide the Panthers past Tavares, 6-2.

Nate Davis, OF/LHP, Bishop Moore

Star senior went 3-for-4 with two home runs and four RBI to propel the Hornets past Cypress Creek, 12-6.

Isaac Robinson, UTIL, Trinity Prep

Junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and two RBI to march the Saints past Lake Mary Prep, 10-4.

Justin Cronin, INF, Spruce Creek

Junior went 3-for-4 with two runs scored to lead the Hawks past Cocoa Beach, 3-2.

Kayden Jaquez, SS/UTIL, Eau Gallie

Went 3-for-3 with a double, one run scored and three RBI to steer the Commodores past Lancaster (N.Y.), 8-3.

Michael Faucher, UTIL, Satellite

Pitched a complete-game, two-hitter, striking out four in six innings to propel the Scorpions past Titusville, 10-0.

About Our Athlete of the Week Voting

High School on SI voting polls are meant to be a fun, lighthearted way for fans to show support for their favorite athletes and teams. Our goal is to celebrate all of the players featured, regardless of the vote totals. Sometimes, one athlete will receive a very large number of votes — even thousands — and that’s okay! The polls are open to everyone and are simply a way to build excitement and community around high school sports. Unless we specifically announce otherwise, there are no prizes or official awards for winning. The real purpose is to highlight the great performances of every athlete included in the poll.

Jeff Gardenour can be reached via email at jgardenour1962@gmail.com or X @JMarkG1962