Vote: Who is the 2025 Florida High School Football Class 1A Preseason Coach of the Year?
The high school football season is officially here across the Sunshine State, with preseason classics coming in just a couple of weeks. High School on SI Florida will be sending out preseason nominations for player and coach of the year across all seven classifications, starting in Class 1A and working our way through the highest classification in Class 7A. Voting will end on Sunday, August 17th at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Here are the nominations for the Class 1A Football Preseason Coach of the Year in 2025:
Jason Cauley, First Baptist Academy (Naples)
Cauley enters his first season as the head coach at First Baptist Academy after coaching the previous three seasons at Maclay School in Tallahassee. The Lions are looking to win the school's first state title since 2022. The Lions will kick off the 2025 season on August 22nd when they travel to Evangelical Christian.
Jack Daniels, Cardinal Newman
Daniels enters his 5th season at Cardinal Newman, where he took over the program in 2021 after coming out of retirement. He previously coached at Dwyer High School. The Crusaders finished the 2024 season with a 10-2 record and reached the State Semifinals before having their season come to an end in overtime against Clearwater Central Catholic.
Verlon Dorminey, Trinity Christian Academy (Jacksonville)
Dorminey has posted a career record of 335-90 in his 34 seasons with the Conquerors and has also won nine state championships during his tenure. He is looking to win his first state championship since 2020.
Jonah Dubinski, Community School of Naples
Dubinski enters his first season as the head coach at Community School of Naples, after previously serving two seasons as an assistant under the previous coach, Mike Stannard.
Chris Harvey, Clearwater Central Catholic
Harvey enters his 10th season at Clearwater Central Catholic, where he has taken the Marauders to the State Championship Game in each of the past three seasons. The Marauders open up the 2025 regular season on August 22nd when they travel to Berkeley Prep.
Dameon Jones, Chaminade-Madonna
Jones enters his 9th season at Chaminade-Madonna, where he has taken the Lions to eight consecutive state championship games, as well as winning four consecutive state championships dating back to 2021. Jones and the Lions check in at No. 3 in the Preseason High School on SI Florida rankings. Chaminade-Madonna opens the regular season on August 23rd against St. Frances Academy (Maryland) in the Broward County Showcase.
Marshall McDuffie, Carrollwood Day School
McDuffie enters his 5th season as the head coach at Carrollwood Day School. During the 2024 season, the Patriots finished with a 7-4 record and advanced to the regional semifinals, where their season came to an end against Clearwater Central Catholic.
David Penland, University Christian
Penland enters his 14th season as the head coach at University Christian, looking to get the Christians back to the State Championship Game for the first time since 2020. University Christian kicks off the 2025 season on August 22nd when they host Newberry High School.
Willie Tillman, Melbourne Central Catholic
Tillman enters his 2nd season as the head coach at Melbourne Central Catholic. During the 2024 season, Tillman led the Hustlers to an 8-3 record and made an appearance in the regional quarterfinals before their season came to an end against Orlando Christian Prep.
Danny Williams, Lakeland Christian
Williams has led the Vikings to the regional playoffs in each of the last eight seasons he has been at the helm. During the 2024 season, Williams led the Vikings to a 10-2 record and reached the regional final before their season came to an end against Clearwater Central Catholic.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Follow High School On SI Florida throughout the 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App