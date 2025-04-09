Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week? (4/8/2025)
Central Florida high school flag football teams continue to run up big numbers as the 2025 season forges into April.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 10 athletes from games played March 31-April 5, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Flag Football Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played March 24-29, 2025: Oviedo QB Reese Sanderson
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, April 13. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Kyla Tometi, QB, Timber Creek
Junior threw three touchdown passes and intercepted three passes on defense to lead the Wolves past Celebration, 20-7.
Isabel Meadows, WR/QB/S, Celebration
Talented junior completed 19 of 33 passes for 252 yards and five TDs and rushed seven times for 83 yards and a score to guide the Storm past Lake Nona, 43-0.
Jada Kurk, ATH, Spruce Creek
Senior made a whopping 12 tackles and an interception to lead the Hawks past DeLand, 40-7.
Ylan Phan, ATH/LB, Seabreeze
Senior rushed 10 times for 97 yards and caught three passes for 34 yards and a TD to propel the Sandcrabs past Pine Ridge, 13-0.
Kadence Land, QB, East River
Senior passed for 163 yards and three TDs and rushed eight times for 34 yards to guide the Falcons past Colonial, 24-0.
Patricia Rodriguez, QB, Kissimmee Gateway
Super sophomore passed for 87 yards and a TD and rushed seven times for 26 yards and two scores to power the Panthers past Boone, 26-0.
Greta Carlson, QB/ATH, Pine Ridge
Senior passes for 26 yards and two TDs, rushed three times for 20 yards and two TDs, and made four tackles and two interceptions to guide the Panthers past Atlantic, 27-26.
Eva Fairfield, ATH, New Smyrna Beach
Fantastic freshman caught three passes for 35 yards and a TD, and made seven tackles and an interception to propel the Barracudas past Mainland, 18-0.
Lily McCaslin, ATH, Oviedo
Senior caught five passes for 69 yards and a TD to power the Lions past Seminole High, 14-0.
Vanessa Vohs, QB, St. Cloud
Star senior completed 13 of 19 passes for 188 yards and six TDs to lead the Bulldogs past Poinciana, 42-0.
