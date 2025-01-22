High School

Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/22/2025)

Cast your vote to decide who had the best performance during Week 9 of the 2024-25 season

Jeff Gardenour

Ocoee combo guard Dakara Merthie, shown here playing club ball for Essence, last week exploded for 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and two rebounds, three steals and two blocks to march the Knights past Altamonte Christian, 55-13.
Ocoee combo guard Dakara Merthie, shown here playing club ball for Essence, last week exploded for 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and two rebounds, three steals and two blocks to march the Knights past Altamonte Christian, 55-13. / Dakara Merthie | Instagram

Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players are playing at a high level as the 2024-25 season winds into late January.

We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 13 athletes for games played Jan. 13-18, 2025.

We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.

Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 6-11, 2025: Bishop Moore PG/G Jaiden Peterson.

Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:

Saniyah Hall, G, Montverde Academy

The star junior recorded 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the area’s No. 1-ranked team to a 70-48 victory against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Texas), 70-48.

Makenah Maddox, UT, Cornerstone Charter

Fantastic freshman poured in 25 points to guide the Ducks past Cambridge Christian (Tampa), 55-17f.

Leila Bryant, PG/SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal

Elite eighth-grade combo guard erupted for 19 points and six rebounds to power the Tigers past Bishop Moore, 47-34, in a battle of private schools.

Amaya Mitchell, SF/PF/G, Horizon

Senior recorded 23 points, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks to lead the Hawks past Wekiva, 51-44.

Grace Jervis, SG/SF, Cornerstone Charter

Senior pumped in 20 points to power the Ducks past Legacy Charter, 49-18.

Jaida Civil, PG, Palm Bay

Senior exploded for 36 points, including three 3-pointers, and 10 assists for a double-double and added seven rebounds and five steals to lead the Pirates past Heritage, 96-29, in a South Brevard showdown. Earlier, she had 29 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and eight rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in a 73-41 win against New Smyrna Beach.

E’mani Pryor, C/PF, Sebastian River

Sophomore recorded 14 points and six rebounds to guide the Sharks past Okeechobee, 67-30.

Tyler Seay, PG, Winter Park

Junior tallied 14 points to guide the Wildcats past Windermere, 46-33.

Heaven Sims, SF, Winter Springs

Star senior recorded 13 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Bears past Forest Lake Academy, 59-32.

Dakara Merthie, PG/SG, Ocoee

The talented junior combo guard exploded for 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and two rebounds, three steals and two blocks to march the Knights past Altamonte Christian, 55-13. She also had 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 76-22 win against Celebration.

Serene Exalant, POS, Timber Creek

Senior recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals to guide the Wolves past Boone, 62-23. She also had 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists in a 55-45 win against Bishop Moore.

Ashlynn Day, SG, Kissimmee Gateway

Fantastic freshman exploded for 29 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and seven steals to power the Panthers past Eustis, 69-48.

Brianna “Bre” Matthews, F, Melbourne

Super sophomore recorded 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs past Fort Pierce Westwood, 43-25.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

--- Follow Jeff Gardenour on Twitter @JMarkG1962 or email him at jgardenour1962@gmail.com

Published
Jeff Gardenour
JEFF GARDENOUR

Jeff Gardenour is a Florida native and long-time resident of the Sunshine State. He is a journalism veteran of more than four decades, having worked in a number of news divisions through the years for multiple media outlets, including Gannett and Tribune Company. A University of Florida journalism graduate, Jeff has covered every level of sports, including MLB, USFL, XFL, WNBA, NCAA, IMSA, high schools and more. He is a former award-winning sports editor of the Sebring News-Sun and current freelance writer for SBLive Sports, PrepVolleyball.com and The Orlando Sentinel. Jeff is married with two children and resides in Oviedo, FL. He can be reached at jgardenour1962@gmail.com and followed on Twitter @JMarkG1962.

Home/Florida