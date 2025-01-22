Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (1/22/2025)
Central Florida high school girls’ basketball players are playing at a high level as the 2024-25 season winds into late January.
We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 13 athletes for games played Jan. 13-18, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played Jan. 6-11, 2025: Bishop Moore PG/G Jaiden Peterson.
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 26. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Saniyah Hall, G, Montverde Academy
The star junior recorded 26 points, nine rebounds and five assists to lead the area’s No. 1-ranked team to a 70-48 victory against Oak Cliff Faith Family Academy (Texas), 70-48.
Makenah Maddox, UT, Cornerstone Charter
Fantastic freshman poured in 25 points to guide the Ducks past Cambridge Christian (Tampa), 55-17f.
Leila Bryant, PG/SG, Holy Trinity Episcopal
Elite eighth-grade combo guard erupted for 19 points and six rebounds to power the Tigers past Bishop Moore, 47-34, in a battle of private schools.
Amaya Mitchell, SF/PF/G, Horizon
Senior recorded 23 points, four rebounds, four steals and two blocks to lead the Hawks past Wekiva, 51-44.
Grace Jervis, SG/SF, Cornerstone Charter
Senior pumped in 20 points to power the Ducks past Legacy Charter, 49-18.
Jaida Civil, PG, Palm Bay
Senior exploded for 36 points, including three 3-pointers, and 10 assists for a double-double and added seven rebounds and five steals to lead the Pirates past Heritage, 96-29, in a South Brevard showdown. Earlier, she had 29 points, including a pair of 3-pointers, and eight rebounds, nine assists, and two steals in a 73-41 win against New Smyrna Beach.
E’mani Pryor, C/PF, Sebastian River
Sophomore recorded 14 points and six rebounds to guide the Sharks past Okeechobee, 67-30.
Tyler Seay, PG, Winter Park
Junior tallied 14 points to guide the Wildcats past Windermere, 46-33.
Heaven Sims, SF, Winter Springs
Star senior recorded 13 points, five rebounds and four steals to lead the Bears past Forest Lake Academy, 59-32.
Dakara Merthie, PG/SG, Ocoee
The talented junior combo guard exploded for 28 points, including four 3-pointers, and two rebounds, three steals and two blocks to march the Knights past Altamonte Christian, 55-13. She also had 21 points, including three 3-pointers, and seven rebounds, four assists and four steals in a 76-22 win against Celebration.
Serene Exalant, POS, Timber Creek
Senior recorded 18 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and three steals to guide the Wolves past Boone, 62-23. She also had 15 points and 11 rebounds for a double-double and added three assists in a 55-45 win against Bishop Moore.
Ashlynn Day, SG, Kissimmee Gateway
Fantastic freshman exploded for 29 points and 13 rebounds for a double-double and added two assists and seven steals to power the Panthers past Eustis, 69-48.
Brianna “Bre” Matthews, F, Melbourne
Super sophomore recorded 14 points and nine rebounds to lead the Bulldogs past Fort Pierce Westwood, 43-25.
