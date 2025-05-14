Vote: Who is the Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week (5/14/2025)
Central Florida high school softball players last week turned in some winning performances in the first round of the state playoffs.
Great individual efforts helped more than a dozen teams advance to regional semifinal games in their respective classifications. We looked at schools in multiple counties and nominated 18 athletes for games played May 5-10, 2025.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote for Central Florida High School Softball Player of the Week.
Congratulations to the winner for games played April 28-May 3, 2025: South Lake P Zoie Rogers
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m., Sunday, May 18. The winner will be announced in the following week’s poll. Here are this week’s nominees:
Stella Christie, C, Lake Brantley
Sophomore went 2-for-3 with two RBI to march the Patriots past Seminole, 7-1, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Riley Ford, 2B/3B/OF, Apopka
Junior went 3-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBI to lead the Blue Darters past Jacksonville Atlantic Coast, 10-9, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Nicole Thompson, 3B/2B, Hagerty
Junior went 2-for-3 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI to guide the Huskies past University High (Orange City), 10-1, in a Class 7A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Aracelys Gonzalez, OF, Boone
Junior went 2-for-3 with a triple and three RBI to lead the Braves past St, Cloud, 4-2, in a Class 7A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Sariah Espada, P, East Ridge
Senior pitched a complete game, two-hitter, striking out five, to march the Knights past Windermere, 5-2, in a Class 7A, Region 3 quarterfinal.
Mackenzie Duncan, P/1B/DH, Horizon
Star senior went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBI, and pitched a complete game, five-hitter, striking out 14, to guide the Hawks past Cantonment Tate, 8-6, in a Class 6A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Rhianna Hudson, P, Lake Howell
Star senior pitched a complete game, one-hitter, striking out six, and smashed a home run to lead the Silverhawks past Plant City Durant, 4-1, in a Class 6A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Tiffany Seemann, RHP, Winter Springs
Fantastic freshman pitched a complete game, two-hitter, striking out three, to power the Bears past River Ridge, 3-1, in a Class 5A, Region 1 quarterfinal.
Kiera Carow, P, Sebastian River
Star senior pitched a no-hitter through three innings, striking out seven, to propel the Sharks past Plantation, 20-1, in a Class 5A, Region 4 quarterfinal.
Gabriella Barrera, 1B, Eau Gallie
Senior went 2-for-4 with a double, home run, one run scored and four RBI to guide the Commodores past Citrus, 11-0, in five innings in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Emersyn Lee, P, Tavares
Senior went 2-for-3 with a double and two runs scored, and struck out four and allowed just one hit in two innings to power the Bulldogs past Ocala Vanguard, 9-2, in a Class 4A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Carson Roden, P, Eustis
Junior pitched a complete game, three-hitter, striking out seven, to lead the Panthers past Mount Dora, 2-1, in a Class 3A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Luna Taboas, SS, Montverde Academy
Junior went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and three RBI to guide the Eagles past The First Academy (Orlando), 14-0, in 5 innings in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Emma Pynes, P/OF, Cornerstone Charter
Sophomore went 3-for-4 with two home runs, two runs scored and four RBI to propel the Ducks past Newberry, 11-2, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Madelynn Prayto, RHP/3B, Melbourne Central Catholic
Junior ripped a double, scored two runs and drove in a run, and pitched a three-hitter through five innings, striking out six, to lead the Hustlers past Windermere Prep, 12-1, in a Class 2A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Riley Winters, P, Foundation Academy (Winter Garden)
Junior went 2-for-3 with a double, home run, three runs scored and three RBI and struck out four and allowed no hits in two innings to power the Lions past Tampa Cambridge Christian, 11-0, in five innings in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Bella Ortiz, RHP/1B, Geneva School
Elite eighth-grader struck out 11 and allowed just three hits in six innings, and smacked a double and scored a run to march the Knights past Valrico Foundation Christian Academy, 9-1, in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
Reagan Peri, P/1B, The Master’s Academy (Oviedo)
Fantastic freshman pitched a complete game, five-hitter, striking out eight, and smacked a double and drove in two runs to guide the Eagles past Mount Dora Christian, 4-3, in a Class 1A, Region 2 quarterfinal.
