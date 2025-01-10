Vote: Who is the Florida High School Girls Basketball Mid-Season Junior of the Year?
We have reached the midway point of the high school girls basketball season in the Sunshine State.
High School on SI asks the fans to nominate their vote for who they think is the Mid-Season Junior Girls Basketball Player of the Year in Florida.
High School on SI will be nominating 10 athletes from the junior class. Voting will end on Thursday, January 16 at 11:59 p.m. All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports
Here are the nominations:
Audrey Beyer, Tocoi Creek
Beyer is averaging 19.7 points and 5.6 rebounds per game for the Toros this season. She is also shooting at an efficient 44% from the field.
Paisley Binswanger, Sarasota
Binswanger is averaging 22.0 points and 11.5 rebounds per game for the Sailors this season.
Jazlyn Bowman, Windermere Prep
The 6-1 shooting guard is having a stellar season for the Lakers in her first year with the program after spending her first two seasons at Plant High School in Tampa.
Morgan Cremen, Beachside (St. John’s)
Cremen is averaging 13.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists, and 4.9 steals per game this season for the Barracudas.
Emme Dalhoff, Clearwater Central Catholic
Dalhoff is averaging 15.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 6.9 assists, and 7.4 steals per game for the Marauders this season.
Serenity Hardy, Winter Haven
Hardy is averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 3.1 steals per game for the Blue Devils this season. Hardy also ranks 6th in the state in 3-pointers made (42) for the junior class.
Angelina Insana, Aubrey Rogers
Insana is averaging 13.6 points, 4.5 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 5.7 steals per game this season.
Alyssa Marino, Gateway (Kissimmee)
Marino is averaging 20.0 points, 3.7 rebounds, 7.2 assists, and 3.0 steals per game this season for the Lady Panthers.
Kailani Merrell, Spruce Creek
Merrell is averaging 14.2 points and 4.4 rebounds per game this season for the Lady Hawks. She has received one D-1 offer from Siena University but don’t expect that to be her only offer.
Ava Pazos, Olympia
Pazos is averaging 9.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 8.4 assists, and 7.5 steals per game for the Titans this season. She is one of the top two-way players in the state where she leads the state in assists and steals.