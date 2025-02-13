High School

Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/13/2025)

Here are 8 candidates for games played February 3-8.

Ross Van De Griek

Wildwood's Trinidy Harris (11) tries to score during the Class 1A-Region 4 championship game against Hawthorne High School in Wildwood on Feb. 11, 2022. [PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT] Wildwood Girls Host Regional Finals Against Hawthorne
Wildwood's Trinidy Harris (11) tries to score during the Class 1A-Region 4 championship game against Hawthorne High School in Wildwood on Feb. 11, 2022. [PAUL RYAN / CORRESPONDENT] Wildwood Girls Host Regional Finals Against Hawthorne / PAUL RYAN / USA TODAY NETWORK

We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida area and nominated 8 players for games played February 3-8.

We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com

Trinidy Harris, Wildwood (Senior)

Harris finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and six steals in a 79-22 win over Chiefland on February 6.

Ashlyn Young, Williston (Senior)

Young finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists in a 57-44 win over Hawthorne on February 6.

De'Mya Adams, Hawthorne (Senior)

Adams finished with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in a 90-12 win over Cedar Key on February 4.

Sanaria Gunsby, Vanguard (Junior)

Gunsby finished with 25 points, five rebounds, and four steals in a 53-42 loss to Springstead on February 6.

Jameya Brown, North Marion (Freshman)

Brown finished with 23 points and five rebounds in a 62-40 loss to Eastside on February 6.

Liliana Rosario, Trinity Catholic (Junior)

Rosario averaged 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Celtics, clinching the district championship with a 65-13 win over PK Yonge on February 8.

Ruby Patterson, The Rock School (8th Grade)

Patterson finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a 65-45 loss to DME Academy on February 4.

Herva Brutus, The Villages Charter (Junior)

Brutus finished with a double-double (11 points and 12 rebounds) in a 55-29 win over Trinity Catholic. She has now recorded a team-best eight double-doubles for the Buffalo this season.

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida