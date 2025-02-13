Vote: Who is the Mid-Central Florida High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (2/13/2025)
We have looked at schools across the Mid-Central Florida area and nominated 8 players for games played February 3-8.
We ask you to vote for the Mid-Central Florida Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, February 16 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Trinidy Harris, Wildwood (Senior)
Harris finished with 23 points, four rebounds, and six steals in a 79-22 win over Chiefland on February 6.
Ashlyn Young, Williston (Senior)
Young finished with 20 points, four rebounds, and four assists in a 57-44 win over Hawthorne on February 6.
De'Mya Adams, Hawthorne (Senior)
Adams finished with 18 points, three rebounds, three assists, and three steals in a 90-12 win over Cedar Key on February 4.
Sanaria Gunsby, Vanguard (Junior)
Gunsby finished with 25 points, five rebounds, and four steals in a 53-42 loss to Springstead on February 6.
Jameya Brown, North Marion (Freshman)
Brown finished with 23 points and five rebounds in a 62-40 loss to Eastside on February 6.
Liliana Rosario, Trinity Catholic (Junior)
Rosario averaged 12.0 points and 6.5 rebounds per game for the Celtics, clinching the district championship with a 65-13 win over PK Yonge on February 8.
Ruby Patterson, The Rock School (8th Grade)
Patterson finished with 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, and three steals in a 65-45 loss to DME Academy on February 4.
Herva Brutus, The Villages Charter (Junior)
Brutus finished with a double-double (11 points and 12 rebounds) in a 55-29 win over Trinity Catholic. She has now recorded a team-best eight double-doubles for the Buffalo this season.