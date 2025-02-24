Vote: Who is the North Suncoast Girls Flag Football Player of the Week (2/24/2025)?
The Florida High School Girls Flag Football season is in full swing and we begin our Player of the Week polls for areas all around the state. Teams have started off the regular season with some great individual performances.
As such, we have eight athletes nominated this week for the High School On SI's North Suncoast high school girls flag football player of the week award from February 17-22, and we ask you, the fans, to help decide who should indeed be the top athlete selected. Voting will conclude on Sunday, March 2nd at 11:59 p.m. The winner will be announced in next week's poll.
Editor’s note: Our corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. This poll is specifically for fans to vote on the players that have been nominated and in no way discredits any other player that may not be mentioned in our poll.
Here are the nominees:
Taylor Mumma, River Ridge
The junior quarterback completed 9-of-17 passes for 113 yards and two touchdowns in a 18-6 win over Zephyrhills.
Kate Smith, Sunlake
Smith, the Seahawks’ sophomore quarterback, finished completing 10-of-14 passes for 168 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Pasco.
Reese Gerhart, Sunlake
The freshman wide receiver came up big in a 39-0 win over Pasco, catching four passes for 90 yards and two touchdowns.
Madelyn DePetrillo, Nature Coast
Scoring the game’s lone touchdown in a 6-0 win over Brooksville Central, the junior totaled 124 all-purpose yards and three flag pulls.
Brawner Kaitlyn, Wiregrass Ranch
Another freshman that had a strong outing was Kaitlyn for the Bulls, completing 15-of-26 passes for 136 yards and two touchdowns in a win over Cypress Creek.
Zamira Graeb-Diaz, Wesley Chapel Cypress Creek
The junior wide receiver hauled in eight passes for 68 yards in a loss against Wiregrass Ranch.
Sophia Spiegel, Land O’ Lakes
Spiegel had herself a huge game in a 48-0 rout over Wesley Chapel, completing 14-of-18 passes for 184 yards and five touchdowns.
Aliyah Tate, Gulf
In the Buccaneers’ first-ever win, 13-6 over Mitchell, Tate threw for 135 yards and two touchdowns.
-- Andy Villamarzo