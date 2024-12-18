Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/17/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 9-14, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 22 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Here are the nominations:
Ronald Clark, Impact Christian Academy
The 5-9 junior guard finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a 60-59 win over Episcopal School of Jacksonville on December 10.
Landon Geren, Bartram Trail
The 6-6 senior forward finished with 21 points, three assists, and three steals in a 60-53 win over Beachside on December 13.
Ryan Gornto, Providence School
The 6-3 sophomore guard finished with 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 60-41 win over Eagle’s View Academy on December 10.
Markel Holmes, University Christian
The 6-1 sophomore guard finished with 18 points in a loss to Atlantic Coast on December 13. He followed up with a 16-point performance in a win over Creekside on December 14.
Drew Jackson, Bishop Kenny
The 5-7 sophomore guard finished with 21 points, three rebounds, and four steals in a 59-54 win over Orange Park on December 13.
Jamian Jackson, Ribault
Jackson finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in a 68-67 loss to Mandarin on December 12.
Jeremiah Jones, Impact Christian Academy
Jones finished with a game-high 17 points in a 60-59 win over Episcopal School of Jacksonville on December 10.
Nolan Nelson, Creekside
The 6-7 sophomore forward finished with a double-double (15 points and 16 rebounds) in a 60-49 win over Bolles on December 12.
David Sanchez-Barrera, Ponte Vedra
The 6-3 senior guard averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in two games played last week for the Sharks.
Deshawn Washington, Mandarin
Washington finished with a team-high 15 points, including the game-winning shot in a 68-67 win over Ribault on December 12.
