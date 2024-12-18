High School

Vote: Who is the Northeast Florida High School Basketball Player of the Week? (12/17/2024)

Here are 10 nominations from last week's slate of games

Ross Van De Griek

Nease guard Ryan Gornto (14) throws a pass against Ponte Vedra during a high school boys basketball game on December 15, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union]
Nease guard Ryan Gornto (14) throws a pass against Ponte Vedra during a high school boys basketball game on December 15, 2023. [Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union] / Clayton Freeman/Florida Times-Union / USA TODAY NETWORK

We have looked at schools across the Northeast Florida area and nominated 10 athletes for games played December 9-14, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Northeast Florida Boys Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 22 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. - SBLive Sports

Here are the nominations:

Ronald Clark, Impact Christian Academy

The 5-9 junior guard finished with 11 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a 60-59 win over Episcopal School of Jacksonville on December 10.

Landon Geren, Bartram Trail

The 6-6 senior forward finished with 21 points, three assists, and three steals in a 60-53 win over Beachside on December 13. 

Ryan Gornto, Providence School

The 6-3 sophomore guard finished with 18 points, 4 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 60-41 win over Eagle’s View Academy on December 10.

Markel Holmes, University Christian

The 6-1 sophomore guard finished with 18 points in a loss to Atlantic Coast on December 13. He followed up with a 16-point performance in a win over Creekside on December 14.

Drew Jackson, Bishop Kenny

The 5-7 sophomore guard finished with 21 points, three rebounds, and four steals in a 59-54 win over Orange Park on December 13. 

Jamian Jackson, Ribault

Jackson finished with 16 points, 3 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals in a 68-67 loss to Mandarin on December 12.

Jeremiah Jones, Impact Christian Academy

Jones finished with a game-high 17 points in a 60-59 win over Episcopal School of Jacksonville on December 10.

Nolan Nelson, Creekside

The 6-7 sophomore forward finished with a double-double (15 points and 16 rebounds) in a 60-49 win over Bolles on December 12. 

David Sanchez-Barrera, Ponte Vedra

The 6-3 senior guard averaged 11.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 4.5 assists per game in two games played last week for the Sharks.

Deshawn Washington, Mandarin

Washington finished with a team-high 15 points, including the game-winning shot in a 68-67 win over Ribault on December 12.

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school basketball news.

Download the SBLive App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App

Published
Ross Van De Griek
ROSS VAN DE GRIEK

Ross Van De Griek has been a high school sports writer covering the state of Florida since 2021. Ross also has been scouting high school basketball and Grassroots Basketball across the Southeast Region since 2022. Ross has been covering basketball and recruiting for High School on SI since August 2024. He has collaborated with Next Up Sports, Prep Hoops, and On The Radar Hoops throughout his scouting career. You can follow him on X @rossvdg14 or reach him via email rossvdg14@gmail.com for story ideas.

Home/Florida