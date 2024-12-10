High School

Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/9/2024)

Here are the eight nominations from last week's slate of games

Ross Van De Griek

We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 coaches for games played December 2-7, 2024. 

We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 15 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com 

Avery Adams, Steinbrenner

Adams finished with 14 points, 5 assists, and 8 steals in a 64-40 win over Wharton on December 4. 

Mariah Farmer, Sumner

Farmer finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 steals in a 56-18 win over Riverview on December 3. 

Elani Hazel-Randall, Durant

Hazel-Randall finished with 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks in a 62-52 loss to Sumner on December 6. 

Za’Myria King, East Bay

King finished with 27 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 14 steals in a 67-20 win over Winthrop College Preparatory Academy. 

Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale

Mengel finished with a game-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field in an 83-15 win over Lennard on December 6.

Naomi Parker, Steinbrenner

Parker averaged 23.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Lady Warriors in three games played last week. 

Amaya Richardson, Armwood

Richardson finished with a double-double (21 points and 10 rebounds) in a 55-31 win over Tampa Bay Tech on December 3.

Jadyn Watts, Sickles

Watts finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 89-22 win over Blake on December 6. 

