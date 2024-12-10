Vote: Who is the Tampa Bay High School Girls Basketball Player of the Week? (12/9/2024)
We have looked at schools across the Tampa Bay area and nominated 8 coaches for games played December 2-7, 2024.
We ask you to vote for the Tampa Bay Girls Basketball Player of the Week. Voting will close on Sunday, December 15 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time. Here are this week’s nominees: All nominations can be sent to rossvdg14@gmail.com
Avery Adams, Steinbrenner
Adams finished with 14 points, 5 assists, and 8 steals in a 64-40 win over Wharton on December 4.
Mariah Farmer, Sumner
Farmer finished with 14 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists, and 7 steals in a 56-18 win over Riverview on December 3.
Elani Hazel-Randall, Durant
Hazel-Randall finished with 27 points, 7 rebounds, and 4 blocks in a 62-52 loss to Sumner on December 6.
Za’Myria King, East Bay
King finished with 27 points, 6 rebounds, 7 assists, and 14 steals in a 67-20 win over Winthrop College Preparatory Academy.
Noelle Mengel, Bloomingdale
Mengel finished with a game-high 19 points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field in an 83-15 win over Lennard on December 6.
Naomi Parker, Steinbrenner
Parker averaged 23.0 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for the Lady Warriors in three games played last week.
Amaya Richardson, Armwood
Richardson finished with a double-double (21 points and 10 rebounds) in a 55-31 win over Tampa Bay Tech on December 3.
Jadyn Watts, Sickles
Watts finished with 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 5 assists in a 89-22 win over Blake on December 6.
