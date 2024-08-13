High School

Vote: Who is the top returning high school quarterback in Palm Beach County heading into 2024?

These are 10 quarterbacks that we've identified heading into the 2024 season

Andy Villamarzo

Quarterback Lincoln Graf throws the ball during the Atlantic Community High School Eagles practice Monday afternoon as the varsity boys football team readies for the upcoming season on July 29, 2024, in Delray Beach, Fla.
SBLive recently featured 10 quarterbacks across Florida's Palm Beach County who should be among the best in the state this upcoming high school football season.

Now we're giving you, the reader, the chance to vote for the top returning signal caller playing on the South Suncoast this fall.

All of the candidates already have varsity experience under their belt as starting quarterbacks.

Click the link above to read about the top returning quarterbacks and then vote in the poll below.

Voting will conclude Friday, August 23, at 11:59 p.m. Eastern time.

Follow SBLive Florida throughout the 2024 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!

