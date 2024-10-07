Vote: Who should be th Central Florida high school football Player of the Week? (10/7/2024)
Week 7 of the 2024 Central Florida high school football season produced some highlight-reel performances on both sides of the ball.
We looked at schools in seven counties (Orange, Osceola, Lake, Seminole, Volusia, Brevard and Indian River) and nominated 34 athletes for games played Oct. 1-5.
We ask you to check out the nominees below and cast your vote below for Central Florida Player of the Week, which covers offense, defense and special teams.
Congratulations to last week's winner: Brian Dillard of West Orange.
SBLive voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll. You can vote as often as you wish and are encouraged to share our polls with others. The use of voting bots and other forms of automated voting are not allowed. Individuals will be removed from the poll if any form of automated voting can be verified. - SBLive Sports
Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13. The winner will be announced in the following week's poll. Here are this week's nominees:
Damian Moore Jr., DB/LB, Edgewater
Talented junior recorded a 35-yard pick-6 to propel the Eagles past Winter Park, 49-16.
Joshua Perry, RB, Edgewater
Speedy senior ran 18 times for 102 yards and two TDs in a win against Winter Park.
Nazir McMillan, QB, Evans
Transfer from The Master’s Academy (Oviedo) has been spectacular for the Trojans, rushing seven times for 163 yards and one TD and passing for 62 yards in a 39-13 win against West Orange.
Zi’rieck Roberts, MLB, Evans
Junior recorded 11 tackles, five solo, two for loss, and one sack to help the Trojans march past the Warriors.
Khamani Robinson, RB/KR, Seminole
Daytona Beach Mainland senior transfer has been fantastic for the Seminoles, rushing 11 times for 140 yards and two TDs in a 33-10 victory against Titusville.
Rasheem Turner, Jr., MLB, Seminole
Junior made eight tackles, three solo, two tackles for loss, and one sack to push the Seminoles past the Terriers.
Salomon Georges, QB, The First Academy (Orlando)
Talented senior transfer from Leesburg continued his stellar play by throwing for more than 330 yards and three TDs and rushing for one score in a wild 49-42 loss to Georgia power Rabun Gap-Nacoochee.
Dane Thompkins, RB, The First Academy (Orlando)
Star senior ran for two TDs and caught a TD pass in a loss to Rabun Gap-Nacoochee (Ga.).
Bjorn Jurgensen, QB, Bishop Moore
Virginia commit threw for 200 yards and two TDs and ran twice for 57 yards to propel the Hornets past Orlando Christian Prep, 41-6.
Devon St. Clair, DB/RB, Bishop Moore
Senior ran for a TD, recorded six tackles, four solo, and intercepted a pass to help the Hornets beat OCP.
Jaylen Lewis, DB, Oviedo
Senior recorded a pick-6 to lead the Lions past crosstown rival Hagerty, 42-28.
Jerome Curry, QB/DB, Oviedo
Senior passed for 168 yards and ran for two TDs to lead the Lions past the Huskies.
Porter Williams, RB, Hagerty
Senior ran 10 times for 109 yards and two TDs and caught three passes for 87 yards and a TD in a loss to Oviedo.
Noah Grubbs, QB, Lake Mary
Star junior and Notre Dame commit completed 13 of 15 passes for 271 yards and three TDs and ran for a score to propel the Rams past North Miami Beach, 42-7.
Josh Collins, DB, Mount Dora High
Senior recorded a pick-6, three sacks, two solo tackles, and two assists to guide the Hurricanes past Matanzas, 36-0.
Zach Smith, OT/DL, Mount Dora High
The 6-foot-5, 275-pound junior helped pave the way for a win against Matanzas.
Tamauri Collins, ATH, Tavares
Super sophomore ran 16 times for 167 yards and four TDs to lead the Bulldogs past Umatilla, 47-12.
Lanorris T. Collier, OLB, Tavares
Sophomore recorded five sacks in a big-time defensive performance against Umatilla.
Anthony May, RB/FS, University High (Orange City)
Senior rushed 10 times for 165 yards and two TDs to march the Titans past Tampa Jesuit, 35-33.
Mason Moore, MLB, University High (Orange City)
Junior recorded 13 tackles, four solo, in leading the Titans past the Tigers.
Edward Williams, DE/RB/OLB, Mainland
Senior rushed for more than 250 yards and three TDs to lead the defending state champ Buccaneers past DeLand, 42-27.
Jameil Patrick, WR, Mainland
Former DeLand athlete returned a punt 61 yards to set up a TD, scored on a 45-yard catch-and-run, and ran for a 20-yard TD against the Bulldogs.
Taihj Moore, ATH, DeLand
Fantastic freshman returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a TD and compiled more than 200 all-purpose yards and two rushing TDs in a loss to Mainland.
Anthony Miler, QB/DB/ATH, Taylor High
Senior ran for three TDs in a 36-0 win against St. Francis Catholic.
Alex Johnson, QB, New Smyrna Beach
Star senior threw four TD passes to propel the Barracudas past Brooksville Central, 63-0.
Brett Remensnyder, WR, New Smyrna Beach
Senior caught a TD pass and returned a kick for a score against Brooksville Central.
Michael Rogers, QB, Melbourne High
Junior passed for 100 yards and two TDs and rushed for 95 yards and two scores to power the Bulldogs past Bayside, 27-13.
Wyatt Votova, OLB/FS/ATH, Melbourne High
Senior made a whopping 16 tackles, 12 solo, two for loss, to lead Mel-Hi past Bayside.
Brogan McNab, QB, Melbourne Central Catholic
Talented junior passed for 145 yards and four TDs and ran for 69 yards and another score to lead the Hustlers past Halifax Academy, 49-0.
Noah Flores, RB/SS/WR, Melbourne Central Catholic
Super sophomore caught two passes for 79 yards and two TDs, and made 10 tackles, seven solo, two for loss on defense.
Nathanael Buccio, RB/ATH, Merritt Island Christian
Senior ran 12 times for 130 yards and two TDs to guide the Cougars pat Countryside Christian, 50-16.
Fisher Edalgo, MLB/ATH, Merritt Island Christian
Junior made six tackles, three solo, one for loss and an interception against Countryside Christian.
Nate Sparkman, QB/FS, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Senior completed 17 of 25 passes for 236 yards and four TDs to lead the Pirates past Boca Raton Christian, 36-27.
Ethan Ball, ILB/RB, St. Edward’s (Vero Beach)
Star senior made nine tackles, eight solo, one for loss, and ran four times for 22 yards against Boca Raton Christian.