Vote: Who was Florida's top football performer of the 2024 FHSAA state championships?
It’s playoff time in the Sunshine State for football and we’ve got your top performers from the gridiron coming at you.
From offense to defense to special teams, we examined each game to give you the top candidates from the state championship round. We ask you, who was the best performer from this past week's state finals at Pitbull Stadium?
Teddy Bridgewater wins state championship in first season as Miami Northwestern head coach
3 takeaways from Miami Northwestern's dominating Class 3A state title victory over Raines
Voting will end on December 31st, 11:59 p.m.
Here are the nominations:
Tyler Chance, QB, Chaminade-Madonna
The sophomore quarterback came off the bench and threw a gem for the Lions en route to the Class 1A state championship, completing 15-of-20 passes for 192 yards and three touchdowns.
Latrison Lane, RB, Cocoa
Lane entered the game as a little bit of a unknown compared to teammates Brady Hart (Texas A&M) and Jayvan Boggs (FSU signee), but everyone knew his name after helping lift Cocoa to the Class 2A championship over Gadsden County. The junior tailback rushed for 80 yards and scored the game-sealing touchdown run with about a minute to go.
Chance Washington, RB, St. Thomas Aquinas
Coming out of the backfield and producing is what Washington did in helping the Raiders clinch state title No. 16, rushing for 70 yards on 12 carries and scoring two touchdowns in the Class 5A championship game.
Mark Hanniford, WR, West Boca Raton
Hanniford only needed two catches to make his impact felt in West Boca Raton's 26-7 victory over Kissimmee Osceola for the Class 6A state championship, totaling 140 yards and two touchdowns.
Taevion Swint, RB, Kissimmee Osceola
Despite Swint's effort coming on the losing end of things for the Kowboys, the senior earned every yard he ran for in his last high school game. The running back rushed for 115 yards on 26 carries and scored Osceola's only touchdown.
Malachi Toney, QB, Plantation American Heritage
Who would've seen this coming for Toney in a state championship game. The Miami (FL) signee completed his first 15 passes for 188 yards and a touchdown in guiding the Patriots to the Class 4A state championship over Jones last week.
Byron Louis, RB, Plantation American Heritage
The other Patriot that was causing havoc on offense was Louis, the future Florida Gator, as the running back carried the rock 29 times for 221 yards and scored two touchdowns.
Dereon Coleman, QB, Jones
Coleman will be playing in Dade County one day for the Miami Hurricanes, but before that happens, he showed the South Florida faithful a little bit of what he can do. The junior threw for 143 yards and rushed for 110, scoring three times on the ground in the loss to American Heritage.
Gata Wilder, RB, Venice
There was little the Lake Mary defense could do to stop the future Louisville Cardinal from running rampant on Saturday afternoon. Wilder rushed for 178 yards on 19 carries and scored three touchdowns in a 52-19 Class 7A state championship win.
Winston Watkins Jr., ATH, Venice
What didn't Watkins Jr. do for the Indians in the victory over the Rams? The Ole Miss signee accounted for 166 all-purpose yards and a touchdown in the 7A state title game.
Leon Strawder, QB, Miami Northwestern
Strawder saved his best for last in Miami Northwestern's 41-0 rout of Raines for the Class 3A state championship. The Bulls' signal caller completed 19-of-27 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns.
