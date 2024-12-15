3 takeaways from Miami Northwestern's dominating Class 3A state title victory over Raines
MIAMI, FLORIDA- The West is back and it's fan base showed up to soak it all in al Saturday night on South Dade Kia Filed at Pitbull Stadium.
In front of an attendance that easily surpassed 9,000 fans and was the most well attended of them all, Miami Northwestern, led by former NFL'er Teddy Bridgewater, coasted to a 41-0 victory over Raines for the Class 3A state championship.
Teddy Bridgewater wins state championship in first season as Miami Northwestern head coach
Bridgewater capped his first season at the helm with a dominating performance that was the calling card of the team all postseason.
High School On SI was on hand for the contest and gives you three takeaways from the game:
1. The third quarter blew the game wide open in Northwestern's favor
A 21-point explosion in the third quarter is what really became the difference in this game. Northwestern quarterback Leon Strawder was extremely efficient in the victory, completing 19-of-27 passes for 361 yards and four touchdowns. Whether it was Calvin Russell (four catches, 59 yards), Darius Johnson (seven catches, 82 yards), Elijah Hardy (three catches, 83 yards) or Nicholas Lennear (four catches, 121 yards) making plays, Bridgewater and his staff had a myriad of playmakers making it happen in the decisive third period. What was only a 14-0 game at halftime turned quickly into a 35-0 rout that nearly got out of hand between the two teams (read more below).
2. Game was filled with penalties, after-the-play antics
Of all the state championship games, Northwestern-Raines was by far the chippiest and that's putting it nicely. In the third quarter specifically, there were several incidents that turned into near all-out fights between the two squads. Both head coaches had to hold multiple team-huddle conferences to remind them of keeping their composure in the state championship game. All in all, according to the FHSAA's official stats, the two teams conbined for 26 penalties for 234 yards. When the running clock took into effect in the third quarter, it was probably the best thing that happened in-game because it sped up the final period en route to Northwestern's celebration of winning it all.
3. What's next for Teddy Bridgewater?
Well, now what? Bridgewater returned to his alma mater and did what many thought he would have the opportunity to do: Win a state championship. Now with that being accomplished, does Bridgewater stick around for Year No. 2 or does he decide to go back to the NFL ranks or maybe coach in college? Everything is all left up to speculation at this point, but the 2024 season ends with 'The West' returning to the mountain top and Bridgewater's decision for another day.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi