2028 Nelson Coleman: A God-Gifted Talent on and off the Gridiron Looks to Leave a Lasting Impact
Nelson Colman is a 2028 cornerback out of Rabun Gap in Georgia, an area which straddles the border of Western North Carolina. In 2025, the Eagles went 7-5 against a tough national schedule, which included a competitive 24-19 setback to undefeated Grayson (Ga.), the No. 2 team in the country, and a one-point loss to Tennessee power Baylor, to start the season. Although physically located in Georgia, Rabun Gap competes in the North Carolina Interscholastic Athletic Association (NCISAA).
Working Hard to Create Impact
Coleman has been working hard to not only improve as a football player, but to improve his ability to help his teammates and coaches grow as a whole. Because of this work, he believes no moment is too big for him and he is ready to do what it takes in order to create a large and positive impact on his team.
"I'm looking forward to helping my team win a championship and competing on a national schedule.," said Coleman. "Also, I’m looking forward to bonding with my teammates and learning from my coaches."
Those goals come with big expectations when you have put the work in on a consistent basis. One thing is for certain, is Coleman sets his goals and expectations high due to the work he puts in mentally and physically.
It's not just X's and O's or working out hard, it's being able to be a consistent person and player which makes him a joy for coaches to coach.
"My expectations as an individual consist of being coachable, and a great teammate," he stated. "I also expect to play my position consistently at a high level and make plays each game that will help my team. I want to earn the recognition of a highly rated cornerback."
Walking With a Standard of Positive Impact
Coleman has individual goals but as you can see, Coleman puts his teammates and coaches first and he believes the rest will carry over into the individual success. Coleman has been tremendous on and off the gridiron which is a big part of his early success, and he is utilizing his God-given abilities to the fullest. He makes sure everything checks out correctly when representing himself, his family and school.
When asked what he would like college coaches to know about him and what they would be potentially getting in a person and player like himself, he expressed similar thoughts.
"I want colleges to know that I’m an extremely hard worker on the field and in the classroom. Also, I take pride in the way that I carry myself. I always want to represent myself, my family, school and team in a positive manner."
As far as Coleman's on the field play, oh, it's just as impressive.
"My strengths that make me stand out consist of my fundamentals at the cornerback position," Coleman said. "I'm a technician. My footwork is smooth which allows me to get in and out of breaks effectively. Also, I'm really good at press man/zone coverages and defending the long ball. I’m physical and a solid tackler that provides support against the run."
Working to Leave a Strong Legacy
When asked what he wants to be remembered for as a player once his high school days conclude, Coleman didn't cut any corners.
"I want to be remembered as a player that gave his all every play and consistently worked hard to achieve his goals on and off the field, the right way, no short cuts, no excuses. Just hard-work, discipline and commitment."
Coleman is clearly an outstanding athlete who continues to get better and better as he continues his development. However, it starts with the person Coleman is and that's a respectful, hardworking individual that will continue to make his team better and one day make a program better. He is a stand up person and player and that goes a long way.
Rabun Gap's 2025 season ended with an exciting 55-48 loss to Charlotte Christian last week, but Coleman is already preparing for his junior year.