7-time state champion Georgia head coach leaves for job in South Carolina
One of Georgia high school football's top head coaches has decided to leave for a neighboring state.
Jonathan Gess, a 7-time state champion head coach, has left Hebron Christian (Georgia) to accept the same position at Southside Christian in South Carolina.
The school posted a press release via its website acknowledging the departure of Gess from the football program.
"The past three years at Hebron Christian Academy have been truly special, and I am deeply grateful for the incredible people I've met and the amazing opportunities I have experienced at HCA," Gess said in a statement. "However, the Lord is leading me to a new chapter, one centered on putting family first. After 18 years of coaching football in Georgia, I sense God calling me to prioritize my wife, Dee, and serve her as Christ loves the Church. While it's difficult to leave behind the success and community we've built, we feel called to return to South Carolina, a state where I grew up and we both attended college. We feel like God has called us to Southside Christian School in Greenville, South Carolina, and we look forward to what God has in store for us in this next chapter of our lives."
Last season, Gess guided the Lions to a 12-2 record and the GHSA's AA state championship in 56-28 rout of Prince Avenue Christian.
During his time at Hebron Christian, Gess compiled an overall record of 27-10. Gess has won seven state championships as a head coach and has a career mark of 187-49 over the course of 18 years.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi