Burke County vs. Carver: Live score updates - Georgia high school football playoffs
Burke County and Carver will face off at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Tuesday to determine who will be crowned the Georgia high school football Class 2A state champion.
Carver (14-1) lost to Harris County by single digits at the end of August, but the Tigers have been on a tear since. They've now won 12 straight, including consecutive wins by at least 35 points over Pierce County and Appling County in the quarter and semifinals.
Burke County (13-1) is also on a 12-game winning streak, but the Bears have had two close calls in the playoffs, beating Cook and Thomson both by a single touchdown. They looked strong in their 35-22 win over Rockmart on the road last week.
Follow along below for live updates from Carver vs. Burke County in their 2A state championship game Tuesday in Atlanta. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET.
You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Burke County vs. Carver football live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.
--
