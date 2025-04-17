High School

Georgia high school football: Westlake announces 2025 schedule

The Westlake Lions will play 10 games in 2025, with four notable opponents featuring Gainesville, Roswell, Carrollton, and Douglas County. The Lions are coming off a 5-6 season in 2024 where they failed to make the playoffs

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Westlake Lions announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Lions will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Carrollton, Douglas County, Gainesville, and Roswell.

Among other teams on the schedule are Chapel Hill, East Coweta, and Langston Hughes.

Below is the Westlake Lions 2025 Football Schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date:

WESTLAKE LIONS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 1 vs. North Atlanta (Scrimmage)

Aug. 15 vs. Langston Hughes

Aug. 22 vs. Fredrick Douglass

Aug. 29 at Gainesville

Sep. 5 vs. Therrell

Sep. 12 vs. Roswell

Sep. 19 at Hapeville Charter

Oct. 3 vs. Carrollton (Homecoming)

Oct. 10 vs. Douglass County (Senior Night)

Oct. 17 at Chapel Hill

Oct. 24 at East Coweta

