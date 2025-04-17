Georgia high school football: Westlake announces 2025 schedule
Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Peach State and High School On SI Georgia will share these as we see them.
Recently, the Westlake Lions announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Lions will play 10 games, including four notable contests against Carrollton, Douglas County, Gainesville, and Roswell.
Among other teams on the schedule are Chapel Hill, East Coweta, and Langston Hughes.
Below is the Westlake Lions 2025 Football Schedule. Game times will be announced at a later date:
WESTLAKE LIONS 2025 FOOTBALL SCHEDULE
Aug. 1 vs. North Atlanta (Scrimmage)
Aug. 15 vs. Langston Hughes
Aug. 22 vs. Fredrick Douglass
Aug. 29 at Gainesville
Sep. 5 vs. Therrell
Sep. 12 vs. Roswell
Sep. 19 at Hapeville Charter
Oct. 3 vs. Carrollton (Homecoming)
Oct. 10 vs. Douglass County (Senior Night)
Oct. 17 at Chapel Hill
Oct. 24 at East Coweta
