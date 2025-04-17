Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, most unique high school football stadiums, Part 3 (90-86)
Most high school football stadiums around the United States look pretty similar to one another. Nowadays, many of them are made like one another and come with a lower price tag and modern-day luxuries, but there are still plenty of stadiums where watching a game is a very unique experience.
Whether it's size, location, history, lore, or a combination of factors, these 100 venues from all around the nation offer fans a place to see high school football that doesn't feel like most other venues.
These stadiums have developed a following among fans because of the unusual nature of seeing a game at them. How many have you visited?
We have exactly 20 weeks until the kickoff of the high school football season starting in many states, so each week on Thursday or Friday we will bring to you five more stadiums to look forward to checking out this 2025 campaign.
Starting with 100, here is Part 3 of High School On SI's Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, unique high school football stadiums entering 2025:
100 MOST WEIRDEST, WACKIEST, UNIQUE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STADIUMS (90-86)
90. Tommy Roberts Stadium (Key West, Florida)
When it comes to Key West, you think of the party town, roosters walking around and iguanas on any given street. Football, however, is something the locals come out for on Friday nights and the fully revamped Tommy Roberts Stadium fills up pretty quick. With Key West High School's football team being the attraction in town when the season kicks off in August, the unique facility plays host to numerous other events throughout the year as well.
Tommy Roberts Stadium maintains the vacation feel while highlighting the intensity of high school football. Not to mention the place is not fun for visiting opponents. The venue, which doubles in the spring as a baseball stadium, was prepared in time for the 2024 campaign. Catching the Conchs in action one high school football game at Tommy Roberts before you head out around the island for some fun is a must.
89. Howard Wood Field (Sioux Falls, South Dakota)
Built back in the late 1950's, Howard Wood Field is one of South Dakota's top venues when it comes to playing sports or hosting events, period. With the seating capacity right around 10,000, this stadium can pack 'em in on any given Friday night and has gone through a bevy of renovations since its inception in 1957. One of South Dakota's premier events, the President's Bowl, is played every year at this stadium and serves up one of the better experiences out in the Midwest. You may not see a whole ton of stadiums on our overall list from the Dakotas, but this stadium is certainly worthy of any high school football fan giving a visit to.
88. Fertitta Field (Las Vegas, Nevada)
Home of the best high school football team out of Nevada, Fertitta Field brings together modern stadium infrastructure along with beautiful background scenery of the Spring Mountains. With national powers rolling into the stadium on an annual basis, this venue gives fans the chance to witness some of the top high school football teams to go at it against the Bishop Gorman Gaels. There's little doubt that this field belongs on our list of stadiums.
87. Tiger Stadium (Bentonville, Arkansas)
Not many times you visit a high school football stadium and you take a look around at kickoff and feel like you're sitting at a college football game. That's the feeling when being at Bentonville's Tiger Stadium as the venue is home to one of Arkansas' top teams. It's also a top of the line stadium when you're looking at the high school level. From the state-of-the-art locker rooms to the artificial playing surface to the gameday vibes, we had to bring this particular venue out on our list. With a seating capacity around 6,000, this is a must-see if you're ever going through the Natural State.
86. Bazemore-Hyder Stadium (Valdosta, Georgia)
The second South Georgia high school football stadium on this list, Bazemore-Hyder is a legendary venue as its home to the winningest program in the country. With enough seating to fit nearly 12,000 fans, the stadium has been around since 1922 and certainly has seen its fair share of renovations over the years. Nonetheless, this stadium provides a great gameday environment for any fan wanting to catch a game. For the best experience, you might want to catch the Wildcats when they're up against a rival like Lowndes or Colquitt County.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi