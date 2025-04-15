The Sevens standout CJ Peoples makes a name for himself ahead of recruiting peak
There were many standout quarterbacks who made a name for themselves at The Sevens in Georgia on Sunday, but one that really passed the evaluation test when throwing the ball is CJ Peoples.
Peoples is a 2027 quarterback from South Gwinnett High School in Snellville, Georgia. He is an outstanding thrower with a great deep ball, but an even better tight spiral. There weren't many incomplete passes that the Speed Kills team threw, and some of the ones he did throw weren't on him.
The quarterback caught up with High School On SI after his performance.
"It's always good. We have great competition out here. We have a great group of guys, and it is fun to compete," the Georgia standout said.
He had the opportunity to learn different defenses early in his career, and now he has been able to get different reps against different teams so that he can be prepared for each scheme he faces next season.
"Really just seeing different defenses and all of the good players out here, so really just getting extra reps in and extra work," Peoples said.
He has hopes of winning the state title and even making a run for the all-state team:
"Really just trying to win it all. We have a great group of guys this season and we should be really good. As for myself, I'm trying to make all-county and really go all-state, because I'm trying to get to the top."
If he continues to play like he did at The Sevens, the state better look out. The talented 2027 quarterback is looking forward to the offers he is expecting this spring:
"Little bit more of everything. The offers should start rolling in this spring, so a little bit of everything."
He has camped at Florida and made a heavy impression on the staff:
"I was just at Florida last week, and they said they liked how I look, so just progressing to more colleges this summer. They said they really liked me and want to see me back."
He is now eyeing some camps at places such as Liberty — and more:
"Probably Liberty, Mercer, Wake Forest, Wofford and stuff like that. I'm working every day — there are no days off."
More from this author (Caleb Sisk)
