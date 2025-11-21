High School

Grayson vs. Colquitt County: Live Score Updates Georgia Class 6A Football Playoffs

Follow along live as No. 1 Grayson travels to face No. 16 Colquitt County in the second round of the Georgia High School Football playoffs

The 2025 Georgia High School Football Playoffs continue with another big matchup in Class 6A on Friday as top-ranked Grayson looks to continue its undefeated season on the road against Colquitt County.

Defending state champion Grayson sits at No. 1 in the Georgia High School Football Top 25 State Rankings, and the 10-0 Rams enter this game riding a 22-game winning streak that dates back to last August.

On the other side of the ball, No. 16 Colquitt County knocked off Mill Creek last week to notch its fifth consecutive win.

With two of the top teams facing off with their seasons on the line, Friday's matchup should be an exciting one to follow.

Players to Watch

Grayson Rams

LB - Tyler Atkinson: The No. 5 overall recruit in the state of Georgia and committed to play college football at Texas next season.

LB - Anthony Davis Jr.: A 6'2", 200-pound linebacker committed to Ole Miss

WR - Dawson Quarterman: A 6'2", 200-pound wideout committed to ECU

Colquitt County Packers

RB - Jae Lamar: The No. 16 ranked recruit in Georgia who is committed to Georgia

How to Watch

You can watch Grayson vs. Colquitt County live on the NFHS Network.

Grayson vs. Colquitt County Live Score Updates

1st

2nd

3rd

4th

Final

Grayson

Colquitt County

Refresh this page for the latest and follow along for live updates once this game kicks off at 7 p.m. ET.

