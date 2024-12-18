High School

Jefferson vs. Calhoun: Live score updates from Georgia high school football state championship

Follow along here for live updates for the GHSA 3A state championship between Jefferson and Calhoun in Atlanta

Calhoun will face Jefferson in the GHSA 3A state championship game on Wednesday.
Calhoun will face Jefferson in the GHSA 3A state championship game on Wednesday. / Calhoun Football/@CHSJacketsFB on X

Calhoun and Jefferson will square off in the Georgia high school football 3A state championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on Wednesday.

Jefferson (11-3) lost three of its first four games this year, but the Yellowjackets are the winners of nine straight, including a 35-13 victory over Stephenson in the semifinals.

Calhoun (10-3) has only lost one game since September 13, a 32-30 heartbreaker on the road at Oconee County. Those two teams ran it back three weeks later, and the Dragons dominated OC 42-6 in that game. They earned their spot in the championship game with a 21-13 win over LaGrange in the semis.

Follow along below for live updates from Jefferson vs. Calhoun in their 3A state championship game Wednesday in Atlanta. The game is scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. ET.

You can also watch this game live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).

Calhoun vs. Jefferson football live updates

Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh the page for the latest updates.

--

Published
