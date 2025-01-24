Kevin Hughes Hopeful To Continue The Legacy Of Buford (Georgia) Players Before Him
One thing Georgia High School football fans know is Buford High School is dominant in the game of football. Despite losing many players to college the Wolves will reload talent, not rebuild.
One of the players set to take a huge leap in the depth chart is Kevin Hughes Jr. Hughes was a freshman with Buford this past season and has already started receiving college attention including an offer from Georgia State who prioritized the Buford wideout.
Even as a backup to many players including Georgia Tech signee Jordan Allen, Hughes still found success in the Buford system.
Hughes caught up with High School on SI to discuss his early success and his future with the Buford Wolves.
“My season at Buford was a great experience. Certainly, there were some ups and downs, but overall, it was a great year. I’m grateful to be surrounded by amazing coaches and even better teammates. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for me at Buford,” the wideout said confidently to High School on SI.
Luckily for Hughes, he has one of the nation’s best QBs throwing him the ball yet again. That QB is Dayton Raiola who is the younger brother of Nebraska standout freshman and former No. 1 overall player in the nation in the 2024 class Dylan Raiola. Similar to his brother Dayton will be going to Nebraska as he is already committed with no plans of backing off this commitment as he hopes to join his brother and uncle in Lincoln.
“Dayton is the kind of quarterback you would want to have around you. He’s incredibly smart, knows exactly what he is doing, and made my freshman year much easier. We’ve built a strong connection through 7on7 and it’s only gotten better. Together we’ve set a standard for ourselves because we both know the potential we have as a duo,” Hughes says.
Hughes has had the opportunity to sit and learn from many D1 athletes. They each played a part in his career so far and he hopes to carry on their legacy.
“I’ve looked up to three people on the roster: Justin Baker, Jordan Allen, and Sam Harkness. These three truly showed me what it means to be a leader. When I joined Buford, they immediately took me under their wing. Even though I only had the chance to play with them for one year, I’m incredibly grateful for everything I learned from them. Now, I’m ready to carry on their legacy.”
Hughes already has off-season plans that have started. He has started competing with his 7on7 team and plans to attend college campuses. “Right now, I’m playing 7-on-7 with my new team, Zilla Zoo. I’m also planning to attend several college camps to showcase my skills and gain exposure but my main focus is on improving my craft and taking my game to the next level.”
As mentioned colleges are already interested in Hughes and he is returning the favor as he is intrigued with many schools that he is planning to visit this off-season.
“I’m planning on visiting Alabama, Auburn, FSU, Georgia State, UGA, Tennessee.”
Hughes has shared his personal goals for next season with High School on SI.
Personal goals:
-Improve my speed and strength
-Become the WR1 for my school
-Lead my team on and off the field
-Become a student of a game
-Lead my team in receiving yards and touchdowns
More From This Author (Caleb Sisk)
- Five-Star Ryder Lyons Remains One of The Nation's Top Uncommitted QBs
- Breaking: Nate Sims commits to in-state Kansas Jayhawks
- Tyler and Tucker Cook: The Brothers Redefining Leadership and Resilience at Bradley Central
- Abu Yarmah Believes His OTE Success Will Prepare Him For College
- 4-Star Defensive Back Ashton Alston Reflects on Anderson High’s Season and His Bright Future
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024 off-season and 2025 high school football season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school football news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App