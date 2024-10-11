Live score updates: Valdosta vs. Colquitt County in South Georgia high school football
Colquitt County travels to Valdosta in one of the biggest Friday night high school football games in Georgia.
The host Valdosta Wildcats, the winningest high school football program in U.S. history, enter the game 6-0, while Colquitt County is 4-2.
Colquitt County at Valdosta is scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. ET from Bazmore-Hyder Stadium in Valdosta.
Valdosta vs. Colquitt County Live Score Updates
(Updates will be placed here once the game starts, with the most recent updates at the top.)
PREGAME
Valdosta senior quarterback Todd Robinson has been one of the best players in the state this season, and he's not even playing the position he's projected to play as a Georgia Bulldog.
He's been listed as an athlete, DB and RB on recruiting websites, but he's expected to be a college football running back.
Speaking of running backs, Colquitt County has an up-and-coming one in junior Jae Lamar.
The 6-foot, 205-pound runner has excellent speed and power and has 575 yards with eight touchdowns on the ground in 2024, averaging 9.9 yards per carry.
—
