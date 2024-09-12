Milton vs. Blessed Trinity football: How to watch live stream online, buy tickets (9/13/2024)
Nationally ranked Milton makes the short trip to state-ranked Blessed Trinity on Friday night in a battle between undefeated Georgia high school football teams.
Milton enters the game ranked No. 6 in the national SBLive/SI Top 25, while Blessed Trinity made its debut appearance in the SBLive/SI Georgia Top 25 this week.
What: Georgia No. 1 and national No. 6 Milton makes the short trip south to Roswell to take on state No. 25 Blessed Trinity.
When: 7:30 p.m. ET /4:30 PT on Friday, September 13
Where: Blessed Trinity Catholic High School | Roswell, Georgia
Milton (3-0)
Milton is coming off a bye week after thumping Alpharetta, and before that the Eagles beat nationally ranked American Heritage (Florida) and Buford.
The Eagles are the defending GHSAA Class 7A state champions, and they've looked even better this season, as much of their roster is back to help defend their title in 2024.
Milton is loaded with seniors committed to Power 4 colleges, led by a lethal passing game with QB Luke Nickel (Miami) having three big targets in CJ Wiley (Florida State), Ethan Barbour (Georgia) and Ryan Ghea (Auburn).
Blessed Trinity (3-0)
Blessed Trinity is also coming off a bye week, getting a week to recover from a tough 23-21 win over Prince Avenue Christian.
The Titans started their season with two blowout wins over St. Pius X Catholic and Holy Innocents, and they've given up just 28 points total through three games.
6-foot-5 edge rusher D.J. Jacobs, one of the top-ranked sophomores in the nation regardless of position, has been a menace through three games. He leads the team with 30 tackles (10 for loss) and has four sacks.
