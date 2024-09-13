Live score updates: Milton vs. Blessed Trinity in Georgia high school football
Something has to give Friday night when undefeated Georgia high school football teams Milton and Blessed Trinity meet in a crosstown battle.
Milton is coming off a bye week after shutting out Alpharetta, and before that the Eagles beat nationally ranked American Heritage (Florida) and Buford.
Milton is loaded with Power 4 talent on offense and defense, many of whom are seniors, while Blessed Trinity has one of the best young players in the nation in sophomore edge D.J. Jacobs.
Follow along below for live updates once the game starts at Blessed Trinity Catholic High School in Roswell, Georgia, with the kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.
(Refresh for the latest updates)
PREGAME
Despite all of Milton's four- and five-star talent, the Eagles' offensive MVP thus far has to be running back TJ Lester.
The senior Eastern Kentucky commit has been a workhorse carrying the ball, with 393 rushing yards and seven touchdowns through three games.
Blessed Trinity counters with junior running back Ahmontae Pitts, who has 311 yards and four touchdowns on the ground through three games.
CLASS 7A SCORES | CLASS 6A SCORES
CLASS 5A SCORES | CLASS 4A SCORES
CLASS 3A SCORES | CLASS 2A SCORES
CLASS 1A-D1 SCORES | CLASS 1A-DII SCORES
—
-- Mike Swanson | swanson@scorebooklive | @sblivesports
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.
For more information, visit si.com/high-school.