Northeast vs Toombs County: Georgia Class A Division I state football championship; Live score, updates

The scoreboard operator will need to be on their toes when the Northeast Raiders and Toombs County Bulldogs clash in today's Georgia Class A Division I state football championship at 1 p.m. ET at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Both teams are seeking their first ever state title.
The Raiders (12-2) come in averaging 36 points per game on offense. An impressive number overshadowed by the Bulldogs' 46. Save the math. That's a combined 82 points.
Something must give, however. Both teams are equally solid defensively. Northeast is allowing 14.6 points per game while Toombs County surrenders 13.1.
Northeast is led by senior quarterback TJ Stanley (6-foot-2, 208 pounds), a Georgia State commit who has completed 68.5 percent of his passes for 2,315 yards and 30 touchdowns this season.
His top target is wide receiver Lagonza Hayward (6'1, 200), who has 50 catches for 739 yards (14.8 average) and 13 touchdowns. A two-way star, Hayward signed to play safety at Florida.
Senior running back Dabvyn Wadley (5'8, 160) is another player the Bulldogs will need to account for. The speedy back is a constant home-run threat, averaging 8.3 yards per carry while amassing 1,084 yards and 13 touchdowns in only 11 games this season.
Northeast counters with a star back of its own in senior Nick Woodford (5'10, 203).
After rushing for over 2,000 yards his sophomore year, Woodford has bounced back from a knee injury that cost him most of his junior season to amass 2,494 yards on 231 carries (10.8 average) with 37 touchdowns. Still uncommitted, Woodford is said to be mulling several Division I offers.
Northeast junior quarterback Reginald Glover (5'9, 160) is a dual threat who can hurt you with his arm and legs. Entering today's game, he's passed for 1,153 yards and 16 touchdowns while rushing for 1,245 yards and 13 scores.
Raiders linebackers Santana Balkcom (5'11, 210 senior) and Tailen Sampson (5'11, 188 junior) lead the team with 122 and 112 tackles, respectively.
