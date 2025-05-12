Vote: Who is the top returning boys basketball point guard in Georgia in 2025-2026
High School on SI Georgia is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be the top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Georgia high school basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Peach State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting point guards making names for themselves putting up efficient numbers
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Boys Basketball Point Guards in the state of Georgia
Malik Gillespie, Houston County (Junior)
Gillespie averaged 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.9 steals per game last season helping lead the Bears to the Sweet Sixteen.
Zachary Graves, Kell (Sophomore)
The 5'11 rising senior point guard was named to the All-GBCA and All-GACA First Team this past season. Graves helped lead the Longhorns to the Sweet Sixteen of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs.
Tre Keith, Tri-Cities (Sophomore)
Keith averaged 18.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game for the Bulldogs last season.
Taylen Kinney, Overtime Elite (Junior)
The 6'2 rising senior currently holds over two dozen offers and plays on the Overtime Elite circuit. Kinney currently holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Auburn, Cincinnati, Purdue, and several others, according to his 247Sports profile.
Braylon Luster, Cherokee (Sophomore)
The 6'2 rising junior is a lefty guard who received back-to-back all region selections as a freshman and sophomore. He Plays with competitive fire on both ends of the floor, with great offensive skillset and footwork.
Harris Reynolds, St. Pius X Catholic (Junior)
The 6'6 rising senior currently holds offers from California, Kennesaw State, Ohio, Radford, Sam Houston State, and several others, according to his 247Sports profile.
Grant Robich, North Cobb Christian (Sophomore)
The 5'10 rising junior guard averaged 13.9 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists, and 2.3 steals per game last season.
Kevin Savage, Wheeler (Sophomore)
The 5'10 rising junior guard helped lead the Wildcats to their 10th state championship in program history back in March. He is a Top-50 nationally ranked player for the Class of 2027, according to 247Sports and has offers from Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Cincinnati, Florida State, and several others.
Kota Suttle Jr, Wheeler (Junior)
Suttle helped lead the Wildcats to their 10th state championship in program history. He currently has offers from Radford, Howard, UGA, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, George Mason, Georgia State, and UCF
Kingston Whitty, Holy Innocents Episcopal (Junior)
The 6'2 rising senior point guard averaged 10.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game last season for the Golden Bears.
