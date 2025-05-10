Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, most unique high school football stadiums, Part 6 (75-71)
Most high school football stadiums around the United States look pretty similar to one another. Nowadays, many of them are made like one another and come with a lower price tag and modern-day luxuries, but there are still plenty of stadiums where watching a game is a very unique experience.
Whether it's size, location, history, lore, or a combination of factors, these 100 venues from all around the nation offer fans a place to see high school football that doesn't feel like most other venues.
These stadiums have developed a following among fans because of the unusual nature of seeing a game at them. How many have you visited?
We have exactly 20 weeks until the kickoff of the high school football season starting in many states, so each week on Thursday or Friday we will bring to you five more stadiums to look forward to checking out this 2025 campaign.
Starting with 100, here is Part 6 of High School On SI's Top 100 weirdest, wackiest, unique high school football stadiums entering 2025:
100 MOST WEIRDEST, WACKIEST, UNIQUE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL STADIUMS PART 6 (75-71)
75. Eagle Stadium (Niceville, Florida)
Year in and year out, there's really no high school football environment like Niceville's Eagle Stadium. A Friday night at Eagle Stadium might rivals a Saturday night at crazed college stadiums. The town of Niceville loves its football team and they let them know it every Friday night when the stadium is packed by the thousands from locals to students.
Niceville’s student section really makes the experience at this stadium worth the visit like none other. From the coordinated crowd chants to the college-like game day atmosphere of it all, there may not be a stadium that quote matches up to what goes on at Eagle Stadium on Friday nights.
74. Rebel Stadium (West Monroe, Louisiana)
We head out to the Pelican State where our list takes us to Don Show Field at Rebel Stadium, which is a purely unique venue because of its history.
Built back 75 years ago, the field is named after Don Show, who led the school to eight state championships during his time with at West Monroe. With a seating capacity around 8,000 fans and a beautiful turf field along with massive grandstands, we like this stadium to match up against just about any in the Southeast United States.
73. Monument Valley High (Oljato-Monument Valley, Utah)
What's most special about this specific venue is more about the kind of views you can see from sitting in the stands.
Just in the background of the field, which has been since renovated to artificial turf in 2022, is the Monument Valley formations in plain sight while you enjoy catching some high school football action. Featuring an 8-man team, if you're looking for a breathtaking view while watching a contest this fall, Monument Valley High would be the place to go.
72. Glynn County Stadium (Brunswick, Georgia)
South Georgia is home to several beautiful venues and we bring you one more that's over in the Golden Isles region of the Peach State.
Sitting just minutes outside of St. Simons Island, the stadium seats over 11,000 patrons to take in Friday night action. The stadium serves home to Brunswick High School and Glynn Academy. Just minutes away from downtown Brunswick and the Golden Isles, this stadium is a beauty.
71. Buchanan Field (Washington D.C.)
Another venue that's been fully renovated is our last one for this latest edition of stadiums over in the nation's capital. Buchanan Field, home of the Gonzaga Eagles, features one of the best high school venues in all of the DMV.
Sitting right smack dab in the middle of the city, the stadium was built back in 1973 and gave the school its own home venue for the first time in over 100 years being around, per the school's website.
From a brand new turf field to state-of-the-art locker rooms and training room, the Eagles play at one of the East Coast top stadiums in the country.
-- Andy Villamarzo | villamarzo@scorebooklive.com | @highschoolonsi