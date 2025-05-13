Vote: Who is the top returning boys basketball shooting guard in Georgia in 2025-2026
High School on SI Georgia is encouraging the fans to vote for who they think will be the top returner by their specific position on the basketball court.
Georgia high school basketball is about to ramp up summer leagues throughout June, and the Peach State has produced a load of talent heading into the 2025-2026 season.
All the candidates already have varsity experience as starting shooting guards making names for themselves putting up efficient numbers
Editor’s Note: High School on SI voting polls are intended to be a fun way to create fan engagement and express support for your favorite high school athletes and teams. Unless expressly noted, there are no awards for winning the voting. Our primary focus is to highlight the abilities and accomplishments of all the athletes and teams included in our poll.
Voting will end on Sunday, June 8th at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time
Top Returning Boys Basketball Shooting Guards in the state of Georgia
Nasir Anderson, Norcross (Sophomore)
Anderson led the Blue Devils to the Elite Eight of the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) state playoffs this past season.
Chase Dupree, Southwest (Macon) (Junior)
Dupree averaged 20.0 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 3.7 assists per game last season for the Patriots.
Jarvis Hayes Jr, Woodward Academy (Sophomore)
The 6'5 rising junior guard averaged 13.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 1.6 assists, and 2.1 steals per game last season for the War Eagles.
Caleb Holt, Grayson (Junior)
The 6'5 rising senior has nearly two dozen offers including schools such as Alabama, Auburn, Baylor, Cincinnati, Ole Miss, and several others. He led the Rams to the Georgia High School Association (GHSA) Class AAAAAAA State Runner-up this past season as well as an appearance at The Throne National Championships.
Devin Hutcherson, Holy Innocents Episcopal (Junior)
The 6'4 rising senior shooting guard averaged 14.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, and 1.2 steals per game last season for the Golden Bears. He has currently received offers from Georgia Tech and Ole Miss but expect that list to grow heading into his senior season.
Chase Lumpkin, McEachern (Sophomore)
Lumpkin was named to the All-GHSA Class AAAAAA First Team this past season where he averaged over 20 points per game for the Indians.
Jahmar Maurice, Woodstock (Freshman)
Maurice was named to the Class AAAAA All-First Team this past season as a freshman. Maurice averaged 20.1 points per game last season as well.
Wyatt Thomason, Cartersville (Junior)
Thomason averaged 15.4 points, 8.0 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per game for the Hurricanes last season.
AJ Williams, Harlem (Sophomore)
The 6'1 rising junior was limited to just six games last season but averaged 19.8 points and 3.7 rebounds per game for the Bulldogs.
Justin Wise, North Oconee (Sophomore)
The 6'4 rising junior guard irst sophomore in program history to reach 1,000 career points after averaging 20 points per game to help lead the Titans to the Class AAAA state championship.
Be sure to Bookmark High School on SI for all of the latest high school boys basketball news.
Download the SBLive App
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App| Download Android App
Follow High School On SI throughout the 2024-2025 high school basketball season for Live Updates, the most up to date Schedules & Scores and complete coverage from the preseason through the state championships!
More From High School On SI
Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Girls Athlete of the Week? (5/12/2025)Vote: Who should be High School on SI National Boys Athlete of the Week? (5/12/2025)Georgia high school football: Lowndes announces 2025 scheduleTop 100 weirdest, wackiest, most unique high school football stadiums, Part 6 (75-71)Fitzgerald (Georgia) tabs Wesley Tankersley as next head football coach