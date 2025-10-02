Idaho High School Football: 3 Games to Watch in Week 6
Week 6 of the high school football season in Idaho is upon us, and High School on SI Idaho will have all the scores you need in one place.
The playoff picture in the Gem State is starting to take shape, with several critical matchups taking place this weekend, highlighted by two games pairing teams in the High School on SI Idaho Top 15.
As we head into the weekend, here are three games to watch around the state.
High School on SI Idaho Top 15 State Rankings - Sept. 29, 2025
No. 4 Eagle (5-0) at No. 11 Owyhee (5-0), 7 p.m. Friday
The Mustangs have won all three previous matchups against the Storm, including last year’s 7-5 battle that turned on a late red-zone stand that forced Owyhee to kick a field goal.
With Eagle, it’s pick your poison — senior RB Noah Burnham has rushed for 652 yards and eight touchdowns on 69 carries, while senior QB Austin Ramsey is completing over 70% of his passes for 966 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Owyhee's big weapon is senior RB Asher Gaudet, who's rushed for 496 yards and six touchdowns, while Boise State commit WR Ryan Brekke has 16 catches for 134 yards and three scores.
No. 7 Highland (4-1) at No. 5 Rigby (4-1), 7 p.m. Friday
The defending 6A champion Trojans open Southeast Idaho Conference play against the Rams, still nursing the sting of last year’s 33-3 thrashing that helped Rigby win the conference title.
Junior RB Cedric Mitchell leads the Highland attack with 801 total yards and 10 touchdowns, while twin brother Malakai has a team-high 45 tackles.
No. 3 Hillcrest (5-0) at Blackfoot (3-2), 7 p.m. Friday
The Knights have won the last three games between these 5A High Country League rivals and will look to corral the Broncos’ dynamic duo of senior QB Austin Arave (1,042 total yards, nine touchdowns) and RB Cade Esplin (eight rushing touchdowns).
Senior dual-threat QB Tyson Sweetwood is off to a strong start to his season for Hillcrest with 1,125 total yards and 12 touchdowns.
Other games involving teams in the High School on SI Idaho Top 15 include:
- Meridian at No. 1 Rocky Mountain
- Skyview at No. 2 Bishop Kelly
- Shelley at No. 6 Skyline
- Weiser at No. 8 Homedale
- No. 9 Sugar-Salem at Preston
- Middleton at No. 12 Timberline
- No. 13 Coeur d'Alene at Camas (WA)
- Timberlake at No. 14 Lakeland
- Lake City at No. 15 Sandpoint