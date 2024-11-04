Vote: Who should be SBLive/SI Idaho Athlete of the Week (11/4/2024)?
Each week during the high school sports season, SBLive/SI will gather the best performances across Idaho with the help of fans, readers and staff.
Now, it’s your turn to choose a standout among the pack, the best of the best.
Here are the nominees for SBLive/SI Idaho Athlete of the Week for Oct. 28-Nov. 3. Voting closes Sunday, Nov. 10, at 11:59 p.m. (Pacific Time). The winner will be announced the following Monday.
The poll is below the write-ups on each athlete.
Want to nominate an athlete? Please email Bob Lundeberg at bob.lundeberg@gmail.com.
Editor’s Note: Our Athlete of the Week feature and corresponding poll is intended to be fun, and we do not set limits on how many times a fan can vote during the competition. However, we do not allow votes that are generated by script, macro or other automated means. Athletes that receive votes generated by script, macro or other automated means will be disqualified.
1. Bellamie Beus, jr., Skyview volleyball
Playing through pain, Beus had 30 kills, two blocks and two aces as Skyview fell to Madison in four sets in the Class 6A state championship match.
2. Aspen Boice, jr., Madison volleyball
Boice ended the state tournament with 80 digs, 20 assists and five aces for 6A state champion Madison.
3. Jack Brant, jr., Timberline football
Brant threw for 414 yards and five touchdowns as Timberline fell to Kuna, 45-37.
4. Devin Burton, sr., Post Falls football
Burton ran for 174 yards and three touchdowns in a 49-21 win over Borah.
5. Onix Carson, jr., Vallivue football
Carson had 23 carries for 134 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Vallivue downed Bonneville, 28-6.
6. Tariah Carter, sr., Melba volleyball
Carter had a combined 58 kills and 43 digs in Melba’s semifinal and championship matches at the 3A state tournament. The Mustangs captured their third straight state title.
7. Zyan Crockett, jr., Skyline football
Crockett carried it seven times for 98 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Skyline blew by Nampa, 42-14.
8. Bryce Dredge, sr., Madison football
Dredge needed just 17 carries to run for 270 yards and a touchdown in a 42-7 victory over Capital.
9. Gabe Finley, sr., Buhl football
Finley had 16 carries for 221 yards and three touchdowns in a 38-15 win over Marsh Valley.
10. Zakary Grigg, jr., American Falls football
Grigg ran for 132 yards and two touchdowns on 24 carries as American Falls took down Moscow, 24-16.
11. Ty Hess, jr., Twin Falls football
Hess completed 14 of 18 passes for 196 yards with two touchdowns — one passing, one rushing — in a 31-9 win over Lewiston.
12. Tylan Kaschmitter, sr., Bishop Kelly football
Kaschmitter had 14 carries for 92 yards and three touchdowns — all in the first half — as Bishop Kelly routed Pocatello, 48-3.
13. Dallas Konzek, sr., Kuna football
Konzek ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns in Kuna’s upset win over Timberline.
14. Hudson Lewis, jr., Timberline football
Lewis had 12 receptions for 178 yards and four touchdowns in the loss to Kuna.
15. Cash Lund, jr., Lakeland football
Lund returned a fumble — one of four Lakeland takeaways — to the end zone and caught a touchdown in a 42-14 win over Shelley.
16. John Peterson, jr., Preston football
Peterson recorded 15 tackles in Preston’s 30-24 loss to Blackfoot.
17. Nate Stadtlander, sr., Meridian cross country
Stadtlander captured his second consecutive state cross country gold medal with a winning time of 14 minutes, 55.53 seconds at the 6A state meet at Eagle Island State Park.
18. Tyson Sweetwood, jr., Hillcrest football
Sweetwood threw for 194 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-0 shutout of Sandpoint. The junior also ran for 38 yards and a score.
19. Paisley Taylor, sr., Meridian cross country
Taylor was the girls 6A champion at Eagle Island State Park with a time of 17:42.29.
20. Titus Vidlak, so., Fruitland football
Vidlak threw for 224 yards and four touchdowns while running for 72 yards and two TDs in a 47-13 win over Teton.
—
-- Bob Lundeberg | @sblivesports