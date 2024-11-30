Chicago Mt. Carmel vs. Batavia: Live score, updates in 7A Illinois football state championship
Once again, Chicago Mt. Carmel is peaking at the right time of the season.
The Caravan head into the 2024 Class 7A Illinois high school football championship game looking for three state titles in a row.
Batavia is back in the state championship game after losing to Chicago Mt. Carmel in the 2022 final.
Vanderbilt QB commit Jack Elliott does it all for the Caravan, having thrown for 2,846 yards and 30 touchdowns while rushing for 655 yards and another 16 TDs.
Running back Nathan Whitwell leads the Batavia offense with 1,669 yards on the ground this season.
Follow along below for live updates from the Class 7A Illinois high school school football state championship game, which is scheduled to start at 4 p.m. CT Saturday, Nov. 30.
You can also watch Chicago Mt. Carmel vs. Batavia live on the NFHS Network (subscription required).
Chicago Mt. Carmel vs. Batavia, Class 7A championship game live updates
Updates will be placed here once the game starts; refresh and scroll down for the latest updates.
