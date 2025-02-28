Illinois (IHSA) high school girls basketball state tournament brackets, matchups
The 2025 Illinois (IHSA) high school girls basketball state tournament is here, and High School on SI has brackets for all four classifications.
CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view)
Super-Sectionals
No. 1 Cissna Park vs. No. 2 St. Teresa
No. 2 Edwards County vs. No. 3 Carrollton
No. 1 Abingdon/Avon vs. No. 1 Pecatonica
No. 1 Willows Academy vs. No. 2 St. Edward
CLASS 2A BRACKET
Super-Sectionals
Peoria Notre Dame vs. Stillman Valley
Bishop McNamara vs. Mt. Carmel
Nashville vs. Camp Point Central
Crane Medical vs. Phillips
CLASS 3A BRACKET
Super-Sectionals
Washington vs. Sterling
Saint Ignatius College Prep vs. Marian Catholic
Mt. Vernon vs. Quincy Notre Dame
Montini Catholic vs. Grayslake Central
CLASS 4A BRACKET
Super-Sectionals
Alton vs. Waubonsie Valley
Kenwood vs. Marist
Huntley vs. Loyola Academy
Fremd vs. Glenbard West