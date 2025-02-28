High School

Illinois (IHSA) high school girls basketball state tournament brackets, matchups

Stillman Valley’s Lillian Green (13) looks to shoot the ball during a game against Riverdale on Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, at Rock Falls High School.
The 2025 Illinois (IHSA) high school girls basketball state tournament is here, and High School on SI has brackets for all four classifications.

CLASS 1A BRACKET (select to view)

Super-Sectionals

No. 1 Cissna Park vs. No. 2 St. Teresa

No. 2 Edwards County vs. No. 3 Carrollton

No. 1 Abingdon/Avon vs. No. 1 Pecatonica

No. 1 Willows Academy vs. No. 2 St. Edward

CLASS 2A BRACKET

Super-Sectionals

Peoria Notre Dame vs. Stillman Valley

Bishop McNamara vs. Mt. Carmel

Nashville vs. Camp Point Central

Crane Medical vs. Phillips

CLASS 3A BRACKET

Super-Sectionals

Washington vs. Sterling

Saint Ignatius College Prep vs. Marian Catholic

Mt. Vernon vs. Quincy Notre Dame

Montini Catholic vs. Grayslake Central

CLASS 4A BRACKET

Super-Sectionals

Alton vs. Waubonsie Valley

Kenwood vs. Marist

Huntley vs. Loyola Academy

Fremd vs. Glenbard West

