Oregon 4-star commit rushes for state record 438 yards in an Illinois state championship game
On Friday afternoon, history was made at the Illinois high school football state championships.
Oregon commitment Dierre Hill Jr. rushed for an IHSA record 438 yards on 32 carries and scoring seven total touchdowns in leading Althoff Catholic to a dominating 57-14 victory over Lena-Winslow in the Class 1A state championship game.
The running back would finish the contest with 518 all-purpose yards to end the day. Hill Jr. would score on scoring runs of 59 yards, five yards, 65 yards, 78 yards, seven yards and 49 yards.
According to 247Sports, Hill Jr. is rated a 4-star 2025 prospect and over the previous two seasons prior to 2024 has rushed for nearly 3,000 yards and scored 49 rushing touchdowns.
