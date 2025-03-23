High School

Indiana high school football: Elkhart high school announces 2025 schedule

Among the teams on the Lions' schedule are Northridge and New Prairie

Tyler Rourke

Elkhart senior Owen Aikinson celebrates after the Lions beat Penn, 7-3, in a football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Penn High School in Mishawaka.
Elkhart senior Owen Aikinson celebrates after the Lions beat Penn, 7-3, in a football game Friday, Oct. 4, 2024, at Penn High School in Mishawaka. / MANDATORY CREDIT: Austin Hough / South Bend Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Football schedules for the 2025 season are starting to be announced all across the Hoosier State and High School on SI Indiana will share these as we see them.

Recently, the Elkhart Lions announced the following slate of games for 2025. The Lions will play 10 total games, including 2 contests against New Prairie and Northridge.

Among other teams on the schedule are Carroll in the home opener and SB Adams to wrap up their season.

Below is the Lions' 2025 regular season schedule, with official game times to be announced. 

2025 ELKHART LIONS FOOTBALL SCHEDULE

Aug. 15: at Carroll

Aug. 22: at Concord

Aug. 29: Northridge

Sep. 5: SB W Ashington

Sep. 12: at Riley

Sep. 19: New Prairie

Sep. 26: at St. Joe

Oct. 3: at Penn

Oct. 10: Marian (IN)

Oct. 17: SB Adams

Published
Tyler is a Digital Media and Journalism student at Endicott College, expected to graduate with his Bachelor's degree in 2026. He has experience covering a variety of sports for multiple newspapers. including The Salem Times and Gloucester Daily Times. He began contributing to High School On SI in 2025.

