High School

South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025

Get South Bend area schedules and scores as the 2025 Indiana high school football continues on Friday, September 12

Gray Reid

Plainfield at Mooresville from September 5, 2025
Plainfield at Mooresville from September 5, 2025 / Tyler Hart

There are 40 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, September 12, including five games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard.

The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 13 Mishawaka at NorthWood.

There are 40 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, September 12.

West Central (3-0) at Thomas Edison (2-0) — 6:30 PM EST

Mishawaka (2-1) at NorthWood (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Penn (3-0) at South Bend Washington (1-2) — 7:00 PM EST

Mishawaka Marian (2-1) at South Bend St. Joseph (3-0) — 7:00 PM EST

South Central (0-3) at Triton (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Tri-County (0-3) at North White (0-3) — 7:00 PM EST

Wabash (0-3) at Rochester (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST

North Judson-San Pierre (2-1) at North Miami (3-0) — 7:00 PM EST

Manchester (2-1) at Cass (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Prairie Heights (0-3) at Central Noble (0-3) — 7:00 PM EST

Central Catholic (0-1) at Twin Lakes (3-0) — 7:00 PM EST

Bremen (1-2) at LaVille (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Winamac (0-3) at Culver Community (1-2) — 7:00 PM EST

Whitko (1-2) at Maconaquah (3-0) — 7:00 PM EST

Caston (1-2) at Pioneer (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Adams Central (3-0) at Jay County (1-2) — 7:00 PM EST

Glenn (1-2) at Jimtown (1-2) — 7:00 PM EST

Garrett (1-2) at Lakeland (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Fairfield (2-1) at Culver Academies (1-3) — 7:00 PM EST

Goshen (1-2) at Plymouth (1-2) — 7:00 PM EST

Northridge (0-3) at Concord (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Angola (2-1) at West Noble (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Wawasee (1-2) at Warsaw (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Springport (2-0) at Decatur (1-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Watervliet (1-1) at Kellogg (0-2) — 7:00 PM EST

Three Rivers (2-0) at Otsego (1-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Schoolcraft (1-1) at Constantine (2-0) — 7:00 PM EST

South Haven (0-2) at Coloma (1-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Cassopolis (1-1) at White Pigeon (2-0) — 7:00 PM EST

Pennfield (1-1) at Buchanan (2-0) — 7:00 PM EST

Saugatuck (1-1) at Brandywine (0-2) — 7:00 PM EST

Berrien Springs (2-0) at Parchment (0-2) — 7:00 PM EST

Benton Harbor (0-2) at Dowagiac (1-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Edwardsburg (2-0) at Sturgis (0-2) — 7:00 PM EST

Niles (2-0) at Paw Paw (0-2) — 7:00 PM EST

Lakeshore (0-2) at Portage Central (2-0) — 7:00 PM EST

St. Joseph (0-2) at Norrix (1-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Elkhart (2-1) at South Bend Riley (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST

Knox (3-0) at Tippecanoe Valley (2-1) — 7:30 PM EST

South Bend Adams (1-2) at New Prairie (0-3) — 7:30 PM EST

Published
