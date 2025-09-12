South Bend High School Football Schedule & Scores - September 12, 2025
There are 40 games scheduled across the South Bend metro area on Friday, September 12, including five games featuring statewide Top 25 ranked teams. You can follow every game on our South Bend Metro High School Football Scoreboard.
The marquee matchup this weekend features No. 13 Mishawaka at NorthWood.
West Central (3-0) at Thomas Edison (2-0) — 6:30 PM EST
Mishawaka (2-1) at NorthWood (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Penn (3-0) at South Bend Washington (1-2) — 7:00 PM EST
Mishawaka Marian (2-1) at South Bend St. Joseph (3-0) — 7:00 PM EST
South Central (0-3) at Triton (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Tri-County (0-3) at North White (0-3) — 7:00 PM EST
Wabash (0-3) at Rochester (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST
North Judson-San Pierre (2-1) at North Miami (3-0) — 7:00 PM EST
Manchester (2-1) at Cass (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Prairie Heights (0-3) at Central Noble (0-3) — 7:00 PM EST
Central Catholic (0-1) at Twin Lakes (3-0) — 7:00 PM EST
Bremen (1-2) at LaVille (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Winamac (0-3) at Culver Community (1-2) — 7:00 PM EST
Whitko (1-2) at Maconaquah (3-0) — 7:00 PM EST
Caston (1-2) at Pioneer (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Adams Central (3-0) at Jay County (1-2) — 7:00 PM EST
Glenn (1-2) at Jimtown (1-2) — 7:00 PM EST
Garrett (1-2) at Lakeland (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Fairfield (2-1) at Culver Academies (1-3) — 7:00 PM EST
Goshen (1-2) at Plymouth (1-2) — 7:00 PM EST
Northridge (0-3) at Concord (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Angola (2-1) at West Noble (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Wawasee (1-2) at Warsaw (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Springport (2-0) at Decatur (1-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Watervliet (1-1) at Kellogg (0-2) — 7:00 PM EST
Three Rivers (2-0) at Otsego (1-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Schoolcraft (1-1) at Constantine (2-0) — 7:00 PM EST
South Haven (0-2) at Coloma (1-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Cassopolis (1-1) at White Pigeon (2-0) — 7:00 PM EST
Pennfield (1-1) at Buchanan (2-0) — 7:00 PM EST
Saugatuck (1-1) at Brandywine (0-2) — 7:00 PM EST
Berrien Springs (2-0) at Parchment (0-2) — 7:00 PM EST
Benton Harbor (0-2) at Dowagiac (1-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Edwardsburg (2-0) at Sturgis (0-2) — 7:00 PM EST
Niles (2-0) at Paw Paw (0-2) — 7:00 PM EST
Lakeshore (0-2) at Portage Central (2-0) — 7:00 PM EST
St. Joseph (0-2) at Norrix (1-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Elkhart (2-1) at South Bend Riley (2-1) — 7:00 PM EST
Knox (3-0) at Tippecanoe Valley (2-1) — 7:30 PM EST
South Bend Adams (1-2) at New Prairie (0-3) — 7:30 PM EST
