Indiana high school football: Pick the Week 1 winners in Class 5A
Week 1 of the Indiana high school football season is finally here and the schedule of games for the opening week includes several intriguing matchups.
Check out the Indiana Class 5A schedule here: Indiana Class 5A scoreboard
High School on SI / SBLive Football Pick 'Em Challenge
At SBLive high school football fans can pick the winners of every matchup every week. Go to each individual matchup to pick who you think is going to win.
Click on the links to the games below to make your pick. Click on the logo of who will win each matchup and see how other high school football fans have voted.
Andrean (0-0) at Merrillville (0-0): Pick 'Em Challenge
Columbus North (0-0) at Decatur Central (0-0): Pick 'Em Challenge
Kokomo (0-0) at New Palestine (0-0): Pick 'Em Challenge
Bloomington North (0-0) at Mooresville (0-0): Pick 'Em Challenge
Valparaiso (0-0) at Penn (0-0): Pick 'Em Challenge
Check out the rest of the Indiana high school football Class 5A schedule and scoreboard
Check out the complete statewide Indiana high school football schedule and scoreboard
For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our high school football scoreboard: INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveIN