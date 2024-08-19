High School

Indiana high school football: Pick the Week 1 winners in Class 6A

Check out this week's Indiana high school football games in Class 6A

Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

Nate Latsch

Week 1 of the Indiana high school football season is finally here and the schedule of games for the opening week includes several intriguing matchups.

In Class 6A, some of the top matchups include Cathedral at Ben Davis, Westfield at Center Grove and Warren Central at Fort Wayne Snider.

Check out the rest of the Indiana Class 6A schedule here: Indiana Class 6A scoreboard

High School on SI / SBLive Football Pick 'Em Challenge

At SBLive high school football fans can pick the winners of every matchup every week. Go to each individual matchup to pick who you think is going to win.

Click on the links to the games below to make your pick. Click on the logo of who will win each matchup and see how other high school football fans have voted.

Cathedral (0-0) at Ben Davis (0-0): Pick 'Em Challenge

Westfield (0-0) at Center Grove (0-0): Pick 'Em Challenge

Warren Central (0-0) at Fort Wayne Snider (0-0): Pick 'Em Challenge

Hamilton Southeastern (0-0) at Carroll (0-0): Pick 'Em Challenge

Lawrence North (0-0) at Lawrence Central (0-0): Pick 'Em Challenge

Check out the rest of the Indiana high school football Class 6A schedule and scoreboard and make your picks for the rest of the games. Click on where it says "Pick 'Em" in each game matchup capsule.

Check out the complete statewide Indiana high school football schedule and scoreboard and make picks for each and every game.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our high school football scoreboard: INDIANA HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Indiana high school football headlines

Indiana's top 2025 high school football recruits

5 Indiana high school football games to watch in 2024

Brandon Logan, Fort Wayne (Ind.) Snider standout, commits to play football and baseball at Notre Dame

20 winningest active high school football coaches in the nation entering 2024 season

Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (11/29/2023)

Watch Indiana high school sports on the NFHS Network

Want to watch your favorite team live in action? You can watch several Indiana high school football games each week live on the NFHS NetworkWatch live on the NFHS Network

Download the SBLive Sports App

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

- Nate Latsch | latsch@scorebooklive.com | @SBLiveIN

Published
Nate Latsch, SBLive Sports

NATE LATSCH, SBLIVE SPORTS

Nate Latsch is a Regional Editor at SBLive Sports overseeing high school coverage for Missouri, Illinois and Indiana. A veteran sportswriter and multimedia content creator, Latsch has covered high school sports in the St. Louis area and Missouri for 20 years, with a focus on high school football, basketball, baseball and football and basketball recruiting.  He has worked for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, STLhighschoolsports.com, the Associated Press, FOX Sports Midwest, MLB.com and Scout.com.  In addition to covering high school sports, Latsch has covered youth, college and professional sports, including covering the St. Louis Cardinals, St. Louis Blues and St. Louis Rams, the University of Missouri and Saint Louis University. 

Home/Indiana