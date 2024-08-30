Top 25 Indiana high school football rankings (8/30/2024)
SBLive Indiana Power 25 high school football rankings
• PREVIOUS RANKINGS: PRESEASON
For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our high school football scoreboard: STATEWIDE INDIANA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Indiana high school football rankings
August 30, 2024
1. Crown Point (1-0)
Previous rank: 2 Last week: Def. Lowell 44-7
Noah Ehrlich was 11-of-16 passing for 201 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs won the Old Leather Helmet rivalry game for the fourth straight year. Larry Ellison had 174 total yards and three TDs.
Next game: vs. Arizona College Prep, Aug. 30
2. Westfield (1-0)
Previous rank: 7 Last week: Def. Center Grove 34-28
Ball State commit Gabe Aramboles caught seven passes for 138 yards and a TD.
Next game: vs. Carmel, Aug. 30
3. Cathedral (1-0)
Previous rank: 13 Last week: Def. Ben Davis 24-6
Jalen Bonds ran 25 times for 162 yards and a touchdown in the Fighting Irish's first win against the Giants since 1987. Cameron Koers passed for a TD and linebacker Kyle Harden ran a fumble back 86 yards for a score.
Next game: vs. Brownsburg, Aug. 30
4. Hamilton Southeastern (1-0)
Previous rank: 4 Last week: Def. Fort Wayne Carroll 45-21
AZ Wallace had 112 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Indianapolis North Central, Aug. 30
5. Center Grove (0-1)
Previous rank: 3 Last week: Lost to Westfield 34-28
Gabe McWilliams completed 23 of 33 passes for 328 yards and two touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Fort Wayne Carroll, Aug. 30
6. Brownsburg (1-0)
Previous rank: 5 Last week: Def. Fort Wayne Dwenger 45-13
Dante Herzog caught a pair of touchdown passes for the Bulldogs.
Next game: vs. Cathedral at Marian University, Aug. 30
7. Carmel (1-0)
Previous rank: 6 Last week: Def. Homestead 34-10
Anthony Coellner passed for 133 yards and two TDs, while Drew Cannon returned an interception for a score.
Next game: at Westfield, Aug. 30
8. Warren Central (1-0)
Previous rank: 14 Last week: Def. Fort Wayne Snider 15-0
The Warriors held Snider to 28 yards on 11 rushes and didn't allow a third-down conversion.
Next game: vs. Warsaw, Aug. 30
9. Ben Davis (0-1)
Previous rank: 1 Last week: Lost to Cathedral 24-6
Notre Dame recruit Mark Zackery IV ran an interception back 100 yards for the Giants' lone touchdown.
Next game: at Avon, Aug. 30
10. Fishers (1-0)
Previous rank: 8 Last week: Def. Indianapolis North Central 49-35
Gage Sturgill passed for 224 yards and a program-record six touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Pike, Aug. 30
Vote: Who should be SBLive's Indiana High School Athlete of the Week (8/26/2024)?
11. Lawrence North (1-0)
Previous rank: 10 Last week: Def. Lawrence Central 33-26
Trevor Aspleset passed for 211 yards and three touchdowns.
Next game: at Fort Wayne North Side, Aug. 30
12. Merrillville (1-0)
Previous rank: 11 Last week: Def. Andrean 27-0
The Pirates continued their dominance in the crosstown rivalry. They haven't lost the Battle of Broadway since 2017.
Next game: at Hobart, Aug. 30
13. Fort Wayne Carroll (0-1)
Previous rank: 9 Last week: Lost to Hamilton Southeastern 45-21
The Chargers fell behind 28-7 at halftime and couldn't recover.
Next game: at Center Grove, Aug. 30
14. Fort Wayne Snider (0-1)
Previous rank: 12 Last week: Lost to Warren Central 15-0
The Panthers were shut out for the first time since 2013.
Next game: vs. East Noble, Aug. 30
15. Penn (1-0)
Previous rank: 19 Last week: Def. Valparaiso 49-42
Kellen Watson accounted for 441 total yards and all seven of the Kingsmen's touchdowns.
Next game: at Mishawaka, Aug. 30
16. New Palestine (1-0)
Previous rank: 17 Last week: Def. Kokomo 35-13
Jacob Davis passed for 209 yards and three scores, including a 99-yard touchdown pass – the longest play in program history.
Next game: vs. Decatur Central, Aug. 30
17. Bishop Chatard (1-0)
Previous rank: 20 Last week: Def. Brebeuf Jesuit 58-35
Jake Harrington completed 25 of 30 passes for 284 yards and four touchdowns, and he also ran for a score.
Next game: vs. Hanover Central, Aug. 30
18. Valparaiso (0-1)
Previous rank: 16 Last week: Lost to Penn 49-42
Kellan Hosek threw for 299 yards and four TDs, while Julian Stokes had six catches for 153 yards and three scores. Stokes also ran for a TD.
Next week: vs. Andrean, Aug. 30
19. Whiteland (1-0)
Previous rank: 21 Last week: Def. Jeffersonville 27-13
Slate Valentine ran 31 times for 256 yards.
Next game: at Kokomo, Aug 30
20. Franklin Central (1-0)
Previous rank: 23 Last week: Def. Perry Meridian 45-13
The Flashes led 45-0 at halftime and coasted to the victory.
Next game: at Roncalli, Aug. 30
Cathedral stuns top-ranked Ben Davis in season-opening battle
21. Noblesville (1-0)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Mount Vernon (Fortville) 43-24
The Millers ran for 459 yards in the win.
Next game: at Homestead, Aug. 30
22. Columbus North (1-0)
Previous rank: NR Last week: Def. Decatur Central 41-15
Asher Ratliff had 171 passing yards along with three touchdowns.
Next game: vs. Columbus East, Aug. 30
23. Lawrence Central (0-1)
Previous rank: 22 Last week: Lost to Lawrence North 33-26
Caron Parks ran for 133 yards in the loss.
Next game: at Zionsville, Aug. 30
24. Indianapolis Lutheran (1-0)
Previous rank: 24 Last week: Def. Christel House 41-14
The Saints opened a 34-0 halftime lead en route to the opening win.
Next game: at South Putnam, Aug. 30
25. East Central (1-0)
Previous rank: 25 Last week: Def. Lawrenceburg 24-3
The Trojans cruised to their 22nd straight win.
Next game: at Harrison (Ohio), Aug. 30
Watch Indiana high school sports on the NFHS Network
Want to watch your favorite team live in action? You can watch several Indiana high school football games each week live on the NFHS Network: Watch live on the NFHS Network
Download the SBLive Sports app
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
Follow Indiana high school sports coverage on High School on SI
- Mike Clark | latsch@scorebooklive.com