1A completes the semifinals for state tournament
Top-seed Council Bluffs St. Albert survived a tough shooting day to advance in the Class 1A quarterfinals Wednesday from Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Joining the Saintes in the semifinals on Friday will be Bishop Garrigan, defending champion North Linn and Newell-Fonda.
Class 1A Quarterfinals
Council Bluffs St. Albert 42, Dunkerton 31
It was a grind, but top-seed Council Bluffs St. Albert survived, earning a 42-31 victory over Dunkerton.
The Saintes, who have lost just once this year to Class 4A’s Carroll, took an early lead before struggling the remainder of the game. Avah Underwood scored 13 and had 15 rebounds with three blocks and three steals.
Four others scored at least six for St. Albert, who reached the semifinals last year before falling to eventual champion North Linn.
Dunkerton was paced by Ava Fuelling’s 11 with Hailey Kipp adding eight and nine rebounds. Daisy Fettkether had seven points and eight rebounds.
Bishop Garrigan 69, Montezuma 31
After falling in the quarterfinals last year following back-to-back state championship, Bishop Garrigan rolled Montezuma to advance, 69-31.
Lone senior Zoe Montag scored 13 of her game-high 16 points in the first half as the Golden Bears built a commanding 39-14 lead. Graclyn Eastman had a double-double with 12 points and 14 rebounds while freshman Madelyn Tigges added 11.
Juniors Emmi Bartolo and Sacha Alesch combined for 20 points and seven assists for Garrigan, who ran 1A behind current Iowa State University standout Audi Crooks. They have reached the state tournament six consecutive seasons.
Montezuma was paced by Shiressa Wetering’s 11 points.
North Linn 33, Gladbrook-Reinbeck 29
It was far from pretty, but defending champion North Linn is back in the semifinals after posting a 33-29 victory over Gladbrook-Reinbeck.
Molly Boge scored 15 with Emilee Beuter adding eight and 12 rebounds for the Lynx, who overcame a 2-for-11 shooting performance from long-range while going just 13 of 42 from the field.
Boge also had four steals and four assists, playing all 32 minutes. Mckenzie Bridgewater scored six points and Allie Haugenbury had six rebounds, including four on the offensive end.
Gladbrook-Reinbeck’s Kennedy Brant scored 13 points with 11 rebounds, four blocks and two steals. They were just 12-for-43 shooting and missed 13 of the 15 3-point attempts.
Newell-Fonda 60, Springville 32
Not just qualifying for state, but making the semifinals has become the norm for Newell-Fonda under head coach Dick Jungers. And after a 60-32 victory over Springville, that is exactly where the Mustangs are headed.
Newell-Fonda forced 36 turnovers and had 27 steals, as freshman Ellie Sievers scored a gam-high 18 points. Kinzee Hinders added 15 with Jocee Walsh finishing with nine points and nine rebounds.
The Mustangs dominated from start to finish, taking a 14-5 lead after the first and building from there.
For Springville, Rowan Jacobi scored 15 points and grabbed 14 rebounds.
More coverage of Iowa girls high school basketball tournament
* Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont escapes in 2A quarters
* Libby Fandel, Cedar Rapids Xavier stun top-seed in Class 4A
* Mount Vernon, three others move into 3A semis
* Johnston, rest of higher seed advance in 5A girls state tournament