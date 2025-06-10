High School

Another new No. 1 in latest Iowa high school baseball rankings

Cedar Rapids Prairie latest to take over No. 1 in 4A in baseball

Dana Becker

Cedar Rapids Prairie is the new No. 1 team in Class 4A in Iowa high school baseball.
Another new week has brought with it another new No. 1 in Class 4A of Iowa high school baseball.

Cedar Rapids Prairie, who remains unbeaten at 17-0, has taken over the top spot. The Hawks went 23-12 a year ago after a string of three consecutive seasons with at least 31 wins.

The other top-ranked teams include Dubuque Wahlert (3A), Underwood (2A) and Remsen St. Mary’s (1A). 

Here are the latest Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings for Week 4:

IOWA HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL COACHES ASSOCIATION RANKINGS

(Week 4, June 9, 2025)

Class 4A

1. Cedar Rapids Prairie; 2. Pleasant Valley; 3. Sioux City East; 4. Waukee Northwest; 5. Iowa City High; 6. Waukee; 7. West Des Moines Valley; 8. Johnston; 9. Cedar Rapids Kennedy; 10. Iowa City Liberty.

Others receiving votes: Ankeny Centennial; Bettendorf; Indianola; Sioux City North; Southeast Polk.

Class 3A

1. Dubuque Wahlert; 2. Pella; 3. Marion; 4. Algona; 5. Bishop Heelan; 6. Ballard; 7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton; 8. Boone; 9. MOC-Floyd Valley; 10. Saydel.

Others receiving votes: Davenport Assumption; Benton; Clear Creek-Amana; Western Dubuque; Cedar Rapids Xavier.

Class 2A

1. Underwood; 2. Pleasantville; 3. Unity Christian; 4. Van Meter; 5. West Lyon; 6. Chariton; 7. Mediapolis; 8. Grundy Center; 9. Mid-Prairie; 10. Iowa City Regina.

Others receiving votes: Dyersville Beckman; Bellevue Marquette; New Hampton; Northeast; Wilton.

Class 1A

1. Remsen St. Mary’s; 2. Sigourney; 3. Saint Ansgar; 4. Coon Rapids-Bayard; 5. Martensdale-St. Marys; 6. Lynnville-Sully; 7. North Linn; 8. Don Bosco; 9. Kee; 10. Bedford.

Others receiving votes: East Buchanan; Lake Mills; Mason City Newman; Wapsie Valley; Woodbine.

